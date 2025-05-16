Chris Hemsworth And Elsa Pataky Famously Live In Byron Bay, And I Just Found Out There’s An Amusing Two-Word Nickname For Their Giant Home

Chris Hemsworth and his wife, Elsa Pataky, continue to prove that celebrities who don’t live in California can still make a nice life for themselves elsewhere. Back in 2014, the Thor star and his family moved to the Australian town of Byron Bay, where they live in a luxurious home with Pacific Ocean views. However, I just found out there’s an amusing two-word nickname for their giant home, and I’m loving it!

Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky's Byron Bay home makes me very jealous. According to Daily Mail , the 4.2-hectare estate has six bedrooms, indoor and outdoor gyms, a spa, a media room, and even a bowling alley. But the most memorable feature of the Hemsworth’s house is their swimming pool that apparently “goes on forever” at 50 meters long.

If you’re curious if the Hemsworth home has a name, realestate.com.au reports the locals call their lavish home “Fortress Hemsworth.” I love that! If you look at pictures of the $50 million pad, the two-worded name definitely fits. It doesn’t even look like an ordinary family home, but more like a five-star resort. If I lived in a “fortress” like that, I’d probably never want to leave.

Originally, Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky made a pact to never live in Australia or her native country of Spain to avoid either one of them being far away from their families. But the Australian native wanted to move away from Hollywood , saying that he was tired of seeing his face on billboards and felt that Byron Bay offered a simpler lifestyle for his family. This led to the married couple coming to a compromise that their move to Australia would involve being near a farm and owning horses. The Extraction actor made good on his promise, as “Fortress Hemsworth” is near a farm and they own seven horses.

Even though Byron Bay initially wasn’t where Elsa Pataky thought her new home would be, she expressed that transitioning from Hollywood to Byron Bay was the right call for her kids to be surrounded by nature and take on outdoor activities. Having a life in Australia seems to be treating the Hemsworths well. In 2022, their young son was able to shred waves in Surf Lakes , and a family camping trip involved a cameo appearance from some cute kangaroos. Clearly you know there will never be a dull moment in the Land Down Under.

Now we know that the two-word nickname for Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky’s giant Byron Bay home is “Fortress Hemsworth.” It’s truly a fitting title for that gorgeous abode that screams Hollywood grandeur with a wildly scenic Australian setting. Take a look at our 2025 movie releases in case the Melbourne actor shows up there.