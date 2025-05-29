Fans Were Freaking Out After Chris Hemsworth Posted (Seemingly) A Goodbye To Thor, But They're Missing One Key Detail
Chris Hemsworth gave Thor fans a scare.
Following the departure of Robert Downey Jr., at least as Iron Man, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has been one of the last, and the most visible, of the original Avengers team. With other Avengers, like Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, also passing the torch to new heroes, one wonders just how much longer Thor will be around.
It seems likely that Hemsworth may follow in the footsteps of his fellow Avengers and hang up his hammer before too long. However, fans were recently given a scare as they were afraid he’d chosen to do it now.
Marvel Fans Were Afraid Chris Hemsworth Was Leaving The MCU
Yesterday, Chris Hemsworth posted a video to his YouTube channel titled “Thank You! The Legacy of Thor.” The video included a variety of shots and interviews with various people from the beginning of Hemsworth’s time in the MCU up through the present day. Along with the video came a post that read…
Needless to say, the video and the post gave fans a start because it’s easy to see it all as a farewell. Numerous posts indicated that when they first saw the post, they thought it was a retirement announcement. Comments included…
- Got scared for a second that this was announcement that you were retiring from the character -@reallynotnoone
- I my heart skipped a beat the second I saw this came across this video, I THOUGHT YOU WERE RETIRING 😭 PLEASE DON'T SCARE US LIKE THAT MY FATHER AND I ADORE THOR AND YOU -@veronicakim5412
- I WAS THINKING THIS WAS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE THOR'S END IN MCU Don't scare me like that, Chris!! -@nichols._.editss
- literally got scared....Chris Hemsworth is a true legend .....Lots of love from India Sir -@vedant3598
- Ok. I thought this is like a farewell video Need Thor 5 -@hi_im_willow
However, fans don’t need to be too worried about losing Thor. At least not yet.
Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Done With Thor Quite Yet
While Hemsworth’s post could be read as a goodbye, anybody who saw the reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast knew that the Thor actor isn’t done yet. His name was the first one revealed in the epic Marvel livestream. He also re-confirmed this fact at the end of his post, saying…
Of course, none of this means that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor days aren’t numbered. Thor may be appearing in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, but there’s certainly no guarantee the character will survive the events. Perhaps this was a way for Hemsworth to begin to say goodbye to his time in the MCU.
CinemaBlend’s resident theme park junkie and amateur Disney historian, Dirk began writing for CinemaBlend as a freelancer in 2015 before joining the site full-time in 2018. He has previously held positions as a Staff Writer and Games Editor, but has more recently transformed his true passion into his job as the head of the site's Theme Park section. He has previously done freelance work for various gaming and technology sites. Prior to starting his second career as a writer he worked for 12 years in sales for various companies within the consumer electronics industry. He has a degree in political science from the University of California, Davis. Is an armchair Imagineer, Epcot Stan, Future Club 33 Member.
