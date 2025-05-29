Fans Were Freaking Out After Chris Hemsworth Posted (Seemingly) A Goodbye To Thor, But They're Missing One Key Detail

Following the departure of Robert Downey Jr., at least as Iron Man, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Chris Hemsworth’s Thor has been one of the last, and the most visible, of the original Avengers team. With other Avengers, like Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye, also passing the torch to new heroes, one wonders just how much longer Thor will be around.

It seems likely that Hemsworth may follow in the footsteps of his fellow Avengers and hang up his hammer before too long. However, fans were recently given a scare as they were afraid he’d chosen to do it now.

Marvel Fans Were Afraid Chris Hemsworth Was Leaving The MCU

Yesterday, Chris Hemsworth posted a video to his YouTube channel titled “Thank You! The Legacy of Thor.” The video included a variety of shots and interviews with various people from the beginning of Hemsworth’s time in the MCU up through the present day. Along with the video came a post that read…

Playing Thor has been one of the greatest honors of my life. For the last 15 years I've held Mjolnir and then Stormbreaker as the God of Thunder, but what made it truly special… was sharing it with all of you. Your passion, your cheers, and your love for this character have meant everything to me.

Needless to say, the video and the post gave fans a start because it’s easy to see it all as a farewell. Numerous posts indicated that when they first saw the post, they thought it was a retirement announcement. Comments included…

Got scared for a second that this was announcement that you were retiring from the character -@reallynotnoone

I my heart skipped a beat the second I saw this came across this video, I THOUGHT YOU WERE RETIRING 😭 PLEASE DON'T SCARE US LIKE THAT MY FATHER AND I ADORE THOR AND YOU -@veronicakim5412

I WAS THINKING THIS WAS THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF THE THOR'S END IN MCU Don't scare me like that, Chris!! -@nichols._.editss

literally got scared....Chris Hemsworth is a true legend .....Lots of love from India Sir -@vedant3598

Ok. I thought this is like a farewell video Need Thor 5 -@hi_im_willow

However, fans don’t need to be too worried about losing Thor. At least not yet.

Chris Hemsworth Isn’t Done With Thor Quite Yet

While Hemsworth’s post could be read as a goodbye, anybody who saw the reveal of the Avengers: Doomsday cast knew that the Thor actor isn’t done yet. His name was the first one revealed in the epic Marvel livestream. He also re-confirmed this fact at the end of his post, saying…

Thank you for making my journey through the Marvel Cinematic Universe unforgettable.. Next up, Doomsday!

Of course, none of this means that Chris Hemsworth’s Thor days aren’t numbered. Thor may be appearing in next year's Avengers: Doomsday, but there’s certainly no guarantee the character will survive the events. Perhaps this was a way for Hemsworth to begin to say goodbye to his time in the MCU.