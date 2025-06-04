Why Is Chris Evans Leaving Los Angeles? Lots Of Celebs Are Leaving, But He Has A Sweet Reason

Many Hollywood stars have decided to leave California to live a comfortable life outside of the glitz and glam of Los Angeles. Whether you live on a ranch in Wyoming like Harrison Ford, or in New Mexico like Julia Roberts, these A-listers' new locations have still made it possible for them to continue working. Chris Evans is next in line to leave Los Angeles with a very sweet reason why.

Two years after Chris Evans made his MCU debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, he purchased a 1940s-era four-bedroom home in California. However, SFGate has reported that the American actor has put his Los Angeles home on the market for $6.99 million, with listing agent Scott Moore stating the actor’s sweet reason why:

After over a decade of amazing memories in his L.A. home, Chris is planning to move to the East Coast to be closer to family.

In January 2023, before going Instagram official with their relationship, Chris Evans and Portuguese actress Alba Baptista dated for over a year. Then, in October of that year, the couple tied the knot in two wedding ceremonies— one in Massachusetts, where the actor grew up, and another in Portugal, where his wife came from.

Chris Evans’ sweet reasoning for moving to the East Coast to create a new life with his wife and family makes a lot of sense. Back in 2015 on The Tonight Show, Evans said his mother and two sisters still live in their childhood home. If that still rings true now, it’s only natural he wouldn’t want to leave his roots behind.

Plus, the Fantastic Four actor’s brother, Scott, said romance was hard for Chris due to being trailed by the media. As a source claimed that Chris Evans was ready to settle down with his wife and have kids, raising a family where his own family lives would be perfect for a new life chapter.

2022’s Sexiest Man Alive wouldn't be the only actor to decide to move away from Los Angeles. Other examples include Josh Duhamel, who lives in a lakeside home in the Minnesota woods for the good of his family to learn things they wouldn’t learn in L.A. Nicole Kidman and husband Keith Urban have a Nashville residence, along with Chrissy Metz living in the same Southern area to be near her family and the great music there.

And you can’t forget about fellow MCU vet Chris Hemsworth, who famously lives in Byron Bay, Australia with his wife and three kids. Being away from the hustle and bustle of Hollywood, celebrities can live a comfortable life with their families away from the paparazzi and still be able to work.

Chris Evans may be saying goodbye to his Los Angeles pad, but it'll be an even sweeter move for him leaving it behind to move to the East Coast to be with his family. A happy life with his wife and building a family together near his roots is something Los Angeles will never be able to compete with. Make sure to watch his 2025 movie release Materialists, in theaters on June 13th.