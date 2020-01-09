Subscribe To Iron Man’s Death In Avengers: Endgame Originally Could Have Been Super Gross Updates
|
Leave a Comment
CinemaBlend participates in affiliate programs with various companies. We may earn a commission when you click on or make purchases via links.
Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters back in April, forever changing the MCU in the process. The Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster was a wild ride through the shared universe's timeline, and not everyone made it out to fight another day. Most notably we said goodbye to Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow-- although the latter Avenger will return for her upcoming solo movie/prequel. Iron Man had perhaps the most devastating ending, as he died as a result of snapping Thanos and his forces out of existence for good. But it turns out that the effects of wielding the Infinity Stones could have been much grosser.
There was a great deal of visual effects involved in Avengers: Endgame, especially in its epic final battle scene. VFX supervisor Matt Aitken recently opened up about the process of crafting the story, particularly Tony's physical injuries from wielding The Stones. He recently revealed one very gory version of that scene, that likely would have upset people in the audience. As he put it,
Well, that's one way of sending Tony Stark (and Robert Downey Jr.) off. While that's an ending that would have likely excited horror fans and some hardcore comic fans, it also might have been too violent of imagery for the moment. Besides, Thor already did the eye thing.
Marvel fans can re-watch Avengers: Endgame and more Marvel movies on Disney+. You can use this link for a free 7-day trial to the streaming service.
Matt Aitken's comments to Insider show how many options were presented throughout the course of Avengers: Endgame's development and writing. Since the movie arrived in April, we've learned about plenty of ideas that were scrapped on the road to theaters. And that includes a far more violent and disturbing ending to Tony's career as Iron Man.
While this scraped idea for Tony is a tad violent, it certainly makes sense. The power of the Infinity Stones is no joke, and we saw how badly they hurt massively powerful characters like Hulk and Thanos. A normal human isn't strong enough to wield the stones, let alone snapping his fingers and using them in such a major way.
Ultimately the radiation killed Tony, and he did suffer some burns on the side of his face. But he retained his eye balls, which was probably the right choice. I'm not sure the emotional scenes with Pepper, Rhodey, and Peter Parker would have had the same emotional toll if the audience was distracted by Iron Man's stray eye ball.
The next installment in the MCU is Black Widow on May 1st. In the meantime, check out our 2020 release list to plan your next trip to the movies.