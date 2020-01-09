Iron Man’s Death In Avengers: Endgame Originally Could Have Been Super Gross

Avengers: Endgame arrived in theaters back in April, forever changing the MCU in the process. The Russo Brothers' massive blockbuster was a wild ride through the shared universe's timeline, and not everyone made it out to fight another day. Most notably we said goodbye to Iron Man, Captain America, and Black Widow-- although the latter Avenger will return for her upcoming solo movie/prequel. Iron Man had perhaps the most devastating ending, as he died as a result of snapping Thanos and his forces out of existence for good. But it turns out that the effects of wielding the Infinity Stones could have been much grosser.