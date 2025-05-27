Thor Rumor Has Me Nervous About Chris Hemsworth's Return In Avengers: Doomsday

Hot on the heels of the release date of Avengers: Doomsday being marked for December 2026, another big rumor is making the rounds about the big movie coming to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This time the chatter is all about Chris Hemsworth's Thor, and what the Russos have planned for one of the biggest OG actors in the Disney-owned franchise.

If readers were psyched for the upcoming Marvel movie to hit theaters, this latest rumor from SuperHeroHype might give them pause. We've heard a lot of chatter about heroes who will fall when taking on Robert Downey Jr's Doctor Doom, and it looks like the God of Thunder might take a big fall when facing the supervillain.

A Rumor For Avengers: Doomsday Suggests Chris Hemsworth's Thor Will Die

Chris Hemsworth was one of the few OG Avengers who escaped the Infinity War and Endgame unscathed, as we saw Black Widow and Iron Man die, and Captain America become far too old to keep his mantle. It's being rumored now that Marvel Studios has plans to give Thor a big send-off, and that it will happen either in Doomsday or Secret Wars.

While there are no specifics as to how this will happen, one has to assume that death is on the table. Doctor Doom killing off Thor would be a major win for the villain, and an easy way for the Russos to pull on the heartstrings of longtime Marvel fans. There is no confirmation that this will happen, though it doesn't seem out of the realm of possibility, given how the last major Avengers movies went.

There Is An Upside To This Rumor

The good news about Thor potentially dying in Avengers: Doomsday or Secret Wars is that no one in the Marvel universe can stay dead forever. We could always see Chris Hemsworth's Thor return in the future through some weird resurrection twist, so if he's willing to do more movies, Thor can always live on.

Even if Thor is dead, there's always a chance that Marvel could opt to do a movie set in Valhalla. The Viking afterlife was seen in Thor: Love And Thunder, and could very well be the backdrop for a future adventure in the franchise. Wouldn't it be cool to see him back in the saddle and able to team up with Jane, Heimdall, Odin, and even Loki for another adventure?

Let's also remember another warrior who died in battle who might be in Valhalla: Tony Stark. Imagine if, in some way, Thor can battle his way back from the afterlife with Iron Man and take down Doctor Doom together. That said, I'm just trying to make people feel better about the very realistic scenario of Thor possibly being killed off; we may not see Chris Hemsworth do another Marvel movie after he finally hangs up the hammer.

It'll be quite a bit of time before we see what happens in Avengers: Doomsday. Until then, expect to see a lot more rumors about who may be involved and what may happen, and hopefully, we can avoid some leaks that spoil the movie for everyone.