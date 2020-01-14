New Black Widow Trailer Delivers More Awesome Taskmaster Action

When you take into consideration all of the events that have transpired between midnight and now, today has been a pretty damn good day for Black Widow. Things started off good for the film in the morning, albeit indirectly, courtesy of the Academy Awards nominations announcement. Actresses starring in the next Marvel Studios feature – namely Scarlett Johansson and Florence Pugh – earned a total of three Oscar nods between them for their work in awesome movies including Jojo Rabbit, Marriage Story, and Little Women. That gives the marketing team a nice little angle to play in promotion in the coming weeks (more if either of them wind up taking home trophies), but as seen in the footage above that dropped tonight, the material doesn't really need any kind of extra advantages.