Critics Have Seen Thunderbolts*, And They Can’t Stop Talking About Florence Pugh’s ‘Standout’ Performance
Antiheroes assemble!
There are a couple of upcoming Marvel movies set to hit the 2025 movie calendar, and the first of those puts the villains front and center. Thunderbolts* will close out Phase 5 of the MCU when it hits theaters May 2, and fans will finally learn the endgame plan for Julia Louis-Dreyfus’ Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. Critics had the opportunity to screen the film ahead of its release, and they can’t stop talking about how good Florence Pugh is.
Marvel fans are naturally excited about the MCU’s Thunderbolts*, especially after director Jake Schreier released that explosion-filled behind-the-scenes footage. The film centers around a grieving Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) as she teams up with other antiheroes against a common enemy. In CinemaBlend’s review of Thunderbolts*, Eric Eisenberg says the film is among the better of the MCU’s recent offerings, mostly checking the boxes it needs to before next summer’s Avengers: Doomsday. He rates the movie 3.5 out of 5 stars, writing:
Nicholas Barber of the BBC also calls it one of Marvel’s best of the past few years, giving it 4 stars out of 5. The critic calls it “scrappy, scruffy-looking, down-to-earth fun" and says it’s so neatly plotted that you can get the gist and enjoy the ride whether you're a Marvel nerd or not — mostly thanks to Florence Pugh. Barber continues:
Jesse Hassenger of AV Club grades the upcoming superhero movie a B, saying Marvel gets some of its mojo back with this semi-Black Widow sequel, as Thunderbolts* brings these antiheroes to the forefront with surprising ingenuity. Hassenger says:
Peter Debruge of Variety writes that the blockbuster balances self-deprecating comedy with mental health concerns and relies on deep knowledge of obscure characters (better get to watching those Marvel movies in order) to make sense of the MCU going forward. Debruge agrees with the others that it’s Florence Pugh’s film, writing:
Clint Gage of IGN rates it a “Good” 7 out of 10, saying the father/daughter dynamic between David Harbour and Florence Pugh is a blast to watch, but Thunderbolts* truly excels with its darker, more upsetting subject matter. All in all, Gage says it’s the most solid MCU movie in a while, concluding:
The critics seem to agree that Florence Pugh’s performance is a big reason why Thunderbolts* is some of Marvel’s best work in recent years. The movie has been Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes with 89% on the Tomatometer. Luckily, you don’t need to wait any longer to check it out for yourself, as the MCU Phase 5 flick hits theaters Friday, May 2.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Heidi Venable is a Content Producer for CinemaBlend, a mom of two and a hard-core '90s kid. She started freelancing for CinemaBlend in 2020 and officially came on board in 2021. Her job entails writing news stories and TV reactions from some of her favorite prime-time shows like Grey's Anatomy and The Bachelor. She graduated from Louisiana Tech University with a degree in Journalism and worked in the newspaper industry for almost two decades in multiple roles including Sports Editor, Page Designer and Online Editor. Unprovoked, will quote Friends in any situation. Thrives on New Orleans Saints football, The West Wing and taco trucks.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.
The Thunderbolts Get Real About All Those Wrong Asterisk Theories (And The One About Kevin Feige’s Hat Is My Favorite)
'Is Thor Taking On MMA Fighting?' Chris Hemsworth Is Back To Building His Biceps For Avengers: Doomsday, And Fans Are Eating It Up