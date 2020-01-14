Charlie Hunnam Would Be Game For Redoing King Arthur: Legend Of The Sword

Charlie Hunnam didn’t identity who he was referring to with this “miscasting,” and representatives for the actor, Warner Bros and Guy Ritchie did not respond to Entertainment Weekly’s request for comment. In any case, this isn’t the first time we’ve heard about King Arthur: Legend of the Sword going through significant cuts, as director Guy Ritchie acknowledged that at one point that movie clocked in at over three hours, but it ended up being just a little over two hours. So yeah, quite a bit of material was removed by the time the final edit was complete, including the opening scene being drastically shortened.