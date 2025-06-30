'I Wish I Hadn't Overthought It': Watchmen Actor Matthew Goode Says His Performance In The Zack Snyder Flick Hasn't Aged Well
He has nitpicks of his work.
Sixteen years after its original release, director Zack Snyder's Watchmen can be reflected upon as an impressive work. It was long thought that properly adapting Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' legendary comic was impossible, and there are some controversial choices made by the production, but it's a loving and faithful work that is unquestionably visually stunning. All that being said, the film does have its critics, and one of them is star Matthew Goode – who thinks the movie on the whole is great, but he second guesses his own casting as Adrian Alexander Veidt a.k.a. Ozymandias.
The actor recently did a nice career retrospective as a guest on an episode of the Happy Sad Confused podcast, and when he discusses Watchmen, he is still a bit awed that he was part of the film. Zack Snyder had originally wanted Tom Cruise for the part of Ozymandias (the Mission: Impossible star actually wanted to take on the role of Rorschach), but he eventually cast Goode, and the Dept Q actor isn't quite sure why:
More than just seeing himself as a more inexpensive option for the production of the massive blockbuster (which ended up being a box office disappointment), Matthew Goode also has a few critiques of his own performance that he can't quite let go. Looking back at his take on the character, he thinks that he probably was trying to do too much with the complex role, and he has certain regrets regarding his accent choices.
If you've ever seen Watchmen and questioned why Ozymandias speaks one way in one scene and a different way in the next, Goode is aware, and he is apologetic.
Matthew Goode is critical about his own work in Watchmen, but he does have a great appreciation for the work as a whole... even though he admits that he hasn't actually seen the film in a while. He's apparently not an actor who spends his time looking back at his old movies – but he expects that it holds up:
It is indeed a very faithful adaptation, and if you haven't seen Watchmen in a minute, it's a work worth revisiting (though the sequel series that aired on HBO a few years ago is definitely its superior – albeit very different). If you find yourself in the mood to check it out, the film is presently available to stream with a HBO Max subscription.
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Eric Eisenberg is the Assistant Managing Editor at CinemaBlend. After graduating Boston University and earning a bachelor’s degree in journalism, he took a part-time job as a staff writer for CinemaBlend, and after six months was offered the opportunity to move to Los Angeles and take on a newly created West Coast Editor position. Over a decade later, he's continuing to advance his interests and expertise. In addition to conducting filmmaker interviews and contributing to the news and feature content of the site, Eric also oversees the Movie Reviews section, writes the the weekend box office report (published Sundays), and is the site's resident Stephen King expert. He has two King-related columns.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.