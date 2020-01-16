Birds Of Prey: All The Confirmed Characters, Including Harley Quinn

Renee Montoya will be brought to life in the DCEU by Academy Award-nominee Rosie Perez in Birds of Prey, which bears the unusual sight of the committed detective joining forces with someone like Harley Quinn. No word on if the film will make allusions to the character’s lesbianism or if her work outside GCPD in this story is a hint that she will follow in the footsteps of her comic book counterpart’s mentor Vic Sage and assume the title of faceless vigilante The Question.