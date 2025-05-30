'What Have I Done?' Supergirl's Milly Alcock Reveals Her Reaction To Being Cast, And The A+ Way She Celebrated The DC Gig

The superhero genre continues to be a driving force in the entertainment industry, and we're getting a new cinematic universe with the DCU, courtesy of to co-CEO James Gunn. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will feature Milly Alcock as Supergirl. The House of the Dragon actress recently revealed her initial terrified reaction to the role... as well as the fun way she ultimately celebrated the DC gig.

What we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is limited, but Alcock has already wrapped her solo movie. The fandom is eager to see her debut in upcoming DC movies, although she was originally nervous about landing the role. As she shared in an interview with Elle:

I was kind of in disbelief. I was initially like, ‘What have I done?’ I then invited all my friends over to the house and we drank champagne.

The DCEU (which will be streaming with a Max subscription) is going to have countless eyes on it, so I can't really blame Alcock for her doubt after signing on the dotted line. After all, she'll likely be playing Supergirl for years to come. Luckily some bubbly help to relieve that tension.

Rather than having to jump in with her own solo movie, Milly Alcock is expected to have a role in Superman. I have to assume this helped her find her footing in the burgeoning shared universe. And given her tenure in House of the Dragon it's not like this is her first time flying through a major IP.

Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are curious about how the new shared universe will function. But it sounds like James Gunn is methodically bringing it together, including lengthy audition processes. In the same interview, the star of Sirens (streaming with a Netflix subscription) spoke about what it was like fighting for the role of Supergirl. In her words:

During a screen test, you’re in a room with all the other women [vying for the same part] and you’re all dressed as the character. [The studio] will get you lined up in the makeup truck and put the same makeup on you all and then test you on a stage. For Supergirl, it was myself and another girl. It was really scary; I thought I was going to vomit! But it’s just fear! That’s what happens! This job has been a journey of overcoming my own fear.

Since she's already wrapped her role in both Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it's safe to assume that Alcock was able to overcome her fears about the role. And I'm eager to see what types of crossovers are coming her way, as Gunn is reportedly trying to ensure that all the DCU media is interconnected.

All will be revealed when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters June 26th, 2026. But first up is Superman on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list.