'What Have I Done?' Supergirl's Milly Alcock Reveals Her Reaction To Being Cast, And The A+ Way She Celebrated The DC Gig
Honestly, same.
The superhero genre continues to be a driving force in the entertainment industry, and we're getting a new cinematic universe with the DCU, courtesy of to co-CEO James Gunn. The first slate of projects is titled Gods and Monsters, and will feature Milly Alcock as Supergirl. The House of the Dragon actress recently revealed her initial terrified reaction to the role... as well as the fun way she ultimately celebrated the DC gig.
What we know about Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow is limited, but Alcock has already wrapped her solo movie. The fandom is eager to see her debut in upcoming DC movies, although she was originally nervous about landing the role. As she shared in an interview with Elle:
The DCEU (which will be streaming with a Max subscription) is going to have countless eyes on it, so I can't really blame Alcock for her doubt after signing on the dotted line. After all, she'll likely be playing Supergirl for years to come. Luckily some bubbly help to relieve that tension.
Max: Plans start from $9.99 a month
The DCU's streaming home is on Max.Pay $9.99 a month for its With Ads plan, and with three tiers available following a Max subscription. You can also prepay for a year and save up to 20%.
Rather than having to jump in with her own solo movie, Milly Alcock is expected to have a role in Superman. I have to assume this helped her find her footing in the burgeoning shared universe. And given her tenure in House of the Dragon it's not like this is her first time flying through a major IP.
Fans who spent years watching the DC movies in order are curious about how the new shared universe will function. But it sounds like James Gunn is methodically bringing it together, including lengthy audition processes. In the same interview, the star of Sirens (streaming with a Netflix subscription) spoke about what it was like fighting for the role of Supergirl. In her words:
Since she's already wrapped her role in both Superman and Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow, it's safe to assume that Alcock was able to overcome her fears about the role. And I'm eager to see what types of crossovers are coming her way, as Gunn is reportedly trying to ensure that all the DCU media is interconnected.
All will be revealed when Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow hits theaters June 26th, 2026. But first up is Superman on July 11th as part of the 2025 movie release list.
CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER
Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News
Corey was born and raised in New Jersey. Graduated with degrees theater and literature from Ramapo College of New Jersey. After working in administrative theater for a year in New York, he started as the Weekend Editor at CinemaBlend. He's since been able to work himself up to reviews, phoners, and press junkets-- and is now able to appear on camera with some of his favorite actors... just not as he would have predicted as a kid. He's particularly proud of covering horror franchises like Scream and Halloween, as well as movie musicals like West Side Story. Favorite interviews include Steven Spielberg, Spike Lee, Jamie Lee Curtis, and more.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.