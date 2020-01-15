Why 1917 Director Sam Mendes Broke The One Shot Format For That Scene

It’s the moment where the movie shifts from naturalism to something more mythic, I hope. And goes into something that feels like a descent into hell. And if you look at it in these terms he descends to hell, and drags himself across his back across the river Styx, and drags himself back up to the land of the living again when he meets the soldiers in the woods. So there is a level you’re trying to make the thing work on, which is a subconscious level of horror. That is beyond words, really. It’s just image and atmosphere.