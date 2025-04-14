I'm Still Thinking About Warfare's Most Intense Scenes, But Joseph Quinn Says Filming It Bled Together
The star looks back on the standout moments in the film.
SPOILER WARNING: The following article contains spoilers for the new movie Warfare (now in theaters). If you have not yet seen the film, proceed at your own risk.
Watching Warfare, it's apparent that the mission statement of directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland is to present the eponymous experience without traditional elements of dramatization – but that doesn't mean it's without big and memorable cinematic moments. The sequence where the evacuation vehicle is hit with an IED is powerful to make your head spin a bit as you sit comfortably in a movie theater recliner, and there are key emotional scenes like Joseph Quinn's Sam discovering the extent of his injuries and Will Poulter's Erik realizing he needs to cede command.
These moments stick out in reflecting on the finished work, but as Joseph Quinn explained during the Los Angeles press day for Warfare last month, picking out specific memories from the production aren't easy. Because of the realism that the film was going for and its very tight scope, Quinn apparently experienced it as a blur. Said the actor,
The specific scene with Sam in discussion here comes shortly after the aforementioned IED blast that rocks the Navy SEAL team operating in Ramadi during the Iraq War in 2006. Severely injured from shrapnel hits, he is immobilized and in great pain, and he is in a state of shock as he understands the extent of his injuries after his fellow soldiers help take him off the street and back inside the house where they had set up a surveillance operation.
Once the action gets going in Warfare, however, it really doesn't stop, and while Joseph Quinn's Sam is given prominent focus, the intensity of the entire production impacts how the actor looks back on the experience
While Joseph Quinn didn't say it, that sounds utterly exhausting.
Will Poulter Explains How Warfare Achieves A Different Kind Of Realism Than Most War Movies
The scene alluded to earlier with Will Poulter's Erik possesses a different kind of intensity. Removed from blood, pain, and explosions, the character takes a minute aside to reconcile with the fact that the moment has gotten entirely on top of him. He comes to terms with the fact that he is not in a state to lead, and he gives command to Charles Melton's Jake.
In a separate interview during the same Warfare press day, Will Poulter told CinemaBlend's Jeff McCobb that he sees it as a scene that exemplifies what Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland have made with their movie:
In the moment as depicted in Warfare, Erik has responsibility, but he has a human moment and understands that he has been rendered unfit. It's not a traditional depiction of bravery that we see in war movies, but the idea with the film is bucking tradition, and Poulter sees the hand-off and the character's acceptance of his own limitations as notable:
Also starring D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai, Cosmo Jarvis, Michael Gandolfini, Henry Zaga, and Kit Connor in addition to the aforementioned Joseph Quinn Will Poulter, and Charles Melton, Warfare arrived at the box office this past weekend after weeks of developing buzz and critical acclaim. While the stars may not remember all of the specific details of making it, the film will be recalled as one of cinema's most intense of 2025.
