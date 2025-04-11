Will Poulter Was Disappointed That Alex Garland Was Making A War Film. Why He Decided To Take On The Project Anyway
Warfare had a special draw for the stars of the film.
Warfare is not a typical war movie. It's based on true events (the memories of co-director Ray Mendoza), and it foregoes traditional cinematic expectations to present as realistic a portrayal as possible of the titular experience. As I write about in my four-star review for CinemaBlend, it's a unique film to take in – and it was special enough to attract the interest of star Will Poulter despite the actor's complete lack of interest in contributing to the war genre.
As captured in the video above, Will Poulter spoke about his first time meeting with co-director Alex Garland during the press day for Warfare last month, and the story is not what you'd typically expect from a junket interview. He explained that he was a fan of the filmmaker prior to their meeting, but his experience talking to him about his latest project was a roller coaster. Said Poulter,
The director of Ex Machina, Annihilation, Men, and Civil War, Alex Garland has made a massive impact on genre cinema in the last decade-plus, and one might think that Will Poulter was going to be meeting the filmmaker about a new science-fiction or horror idea. In contrast to Garland's previous work, Warfare is super grounded, and it was the special degree to which it's grounded that let Poulter see it as a project he wanted to be a part of.
Will Poulter has one of the standout roles in the new 2025 movie, but he is surrounded by a cast full of talent, including D'Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (playing Ray Mendoza), Cosmo Jarvis, Kit Connor, Michael Gandolfini, Noah Centineo, Joseph Quinn, Henry Zaga, and Charles Melton. If the unique approach to the film wasn't a particular draw, certainly being a part of the ensemble must have been.
Kit Connor also discussed his first time reading the script during CinemaBlend's interviews during the Warfare press day, and he remarked that it was the structure of the story to which he initially reacted – comparing it to a short film:
Because it's intended to reflect reality, Warfare doesn't have a first, second, and third act. It's a narrative film by technical standards, but one might say it is more a window into the reality of the characters during a particularly hellish time.
Connor continued,
Adding to his co-star's point, Cosmo Jarvis added that the focus on reality and attention to detail didn't end with the script; Alex Garland and Ray Mendoza brought that same energy to the production:
Having spent the last few weeks building up buzz and hype, Warfare arrives in theaters everywhere this Friday courtesy of A24 – and be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend for more from our interviews with the movie's fantastic cast.
