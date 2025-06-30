What’s It Like Working With Travis Kelce In Happy Gilmore 2? One Of His Co-Stars Shares Thoughts On His Acting Chops

At this point, football fans and non-NFL fans alike, most of us, have come to know the name Travis Kelce. Regardless of whether you originally know him as a Kansas City Chiefs tight end or Taylor Swift's boyfriend, he’s continued to make his name known. The next thing on the horizon for the three-time Super Bowl champ we’ll see is his role in Happy Gilmore 2 . And from the sounds of it, Kelce’s talents go the distance.

That OG from the Sandler classic is Christopher McDonald, who is reprising the top-notch villain, Shooter McGavin. Since the news broke of the 2025 Netflix streaming guide flick, McDonald has been no stranger to hyping the sequel . During his latest promo spot for the coming title, including its deal with Subway, he highlighted how great and delightful an experience it was to work with the KCC standout to People . In McDonald’s words:

Travis Kelce has been out there and I just really liked him as a person. He is really funny. Way too handsome, by the way, but really a good actor actually. Surprisingly good.

I’m pleased to hear this! After watching the HG2 trailer and learning about the slew of pro-golfers cast , all the cameos and parts given to big names made me a little uneasy. Pairing that with Kelce’s (and Bad Bunny’s, another mega A-lister in the movie) pretty decent run on Saturday Night Live, I’m feeling a little more comfortable with the absolute amount of star power packed into the July 25 movie.

In addition to complimenting his humor, looks and acting chops, the Hacks actor revealed his thoughts about the celeb podcaster ’s game on the greens. While the two never got a chance to play, McDonald did not doubt Kelce’s ability to excel at the sport, saying:

I think he's got game…. He's a good athlete. He's a beast. I'm sure he kills the ball.

The small insight the Shooter McGavin actor shared about the NFL heavyhitter makes me appreciate him even more. (I joined the fan club not as a Swiftie or sports fanatic but as a fellow native Ohioan.) His skills and personality certainly have shone in various moments outside of any football game, but it’ll be extra fun to see it all on display in the highly anticipated golf sequel. As for his golf game, I’m sure McDonald is spot on with the assessment.

Kelce’s specific role within the story remains a mystery, though his almost role as Happy’s kid would’ve been hilarious. It’ll be interesting to see if he’ll be playing an entirely fictitious character or something reflective of himself. Along with it, how Shooter McGavin plays into HG2 remains under wraps, though many out there are speculating.

Either way, I’ll be waiting with my Netflix subscriptio for the big premiere and to see how Kelce’s acting chops are. I’m trusting that McDonald’s praise and comments about their experience together will reflect the final product, and the Sandler golf follow-up will be a touchdown.