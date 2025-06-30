Andrew Garfield Met A Fan Who Went Viral Over A Thirsty Tweet About Him. The Actor’s Response Was So On Brand

As a big fan, I'm still waiting for Andrew Garfield's upcoming 2025 movie After the Hunt. However, that doesn't mean the former Spider-Man actor hasn't been active in recent weeks, getting named as one of the a-listers that are also the internet’s boyfriend alongside Glen Powell and more, per Daisy Edgar-Jones. Now, thanks to a recent Q&A at Glastonbury Music Festival, the perennial heartthrob engaged with one of his most creative fans - thanks to a most comedic (yet disturbing) thirst tweet.

Andrew Garfield's Creative Tweet Got A Public Reading

Garfield addressed this subject at a talk where his digital admirer happened to be in the crowd. In a clip shared by FauxMoi (via Reddit ), The Amazing Spider-Man actor sounded like he was in the middle of answering a question about working on the Reddit-influenced Spider-Man: No Way Home . Somehow the conversation was steered to a subject of pretty wild proportions:

I had to read a bunch of tweets about me being sexually objectified online. And one of them, which got me big, was ‘I want Andrew Garfield to smash a laptop on my tits.’

For the moment let’s just set aside the physical logistics required to endure such an act. Moving past the words themselves, there's no denying the tweet is unexpected and not the average thirst tweet out there. Though I will note those putting together tweets of this nature can be pretty creative, as Timothée Chalamet’s Wonka reveal reactions went to some pretty unique places too.

Of course, we came here to talk about Andrew Garfield’s reaction to the internet user in the room. While one has to wonder how rumored girlfriend Monica Barbaro has to say about this exchange, the man himself reacted in an adorable, slightly awkward way that’ll probably please fans. So maybe secure your Twitter before moving on - just in case.

(Image credit: Sony Pictures)

I Think We Can Agree Andrew Garfield’s Reaction Is Pleasantly Concerned

After reading off the tweet that connected Mr. Garfield with his public admirer (with her consent, of course), our We Live in Time star had a chance to do something most fans would pay for. He responded to the message through a charmingly careful response that comes off as seriously adorable, as you’ll read below:

One of the more creative sex acts I can imagine. I haven’t imagined participating in it. No. I refuse. But I’m happy to meet you and you’re very creative. And sick. Yes, sick.

Hilarious. It takes a lot to admire a fan for their creative fantasies in the middle of a crowd, and then meet them afterwards. Much like Andrew Garfield himself, his fans seem to be cool in the face of somewhat pressured public appearances that highlight such activities. Also, if anyone mentions a potential Avengers: Secret Wars role in his presence, I suppose Garfield now has an ace in the hole he can play to disrupt the situation.

The ultimate cherry on top of this amusing story would have been if this fan had gotten Andrew Garfield to sign a laptop after their meeting. However, if this didn't happen, there’s always the press tour for Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt, which is slated to be released on October 10th. If the film’s director is any indication, we just might see a renewed tide of Garfield thirst tweets, and a boost in PC sales, before the year’s end.