Warfare's Opening Scene Gave Me Some Unexpected Pleasant Nostalgia, Despite The Harrowing Plot

I did not call on this being the first thing I see in the film...

Will Poulter laughing in Warfare
(Image credit: A24)

SPOILER WARNING: The following article describes the opening scene from Warfare in explicit detail. If you have not yet seen the new A24 movie and typically prefer to experience films with a fully fresh mind, proceed with caution if you continue to read on.

My favorite 2025 movie so far is easily Warfare from writers and directors Ray Mendoza and Alex Garland. Echoing our own Eric Eisenberg’s Warfare review, the masterful war movie is an uncomfortably immersive, astonishingly authentic, and unceasingly terrifying snapshot of the Iraq War… but not at first.

Before the plot, told in real time, of U.S. soldiers desperate to escape a traumatic, deadly situation kicks in, the film begins in a way that I absolutely did not see coming. Furthermore, I did not expect the opening sequence of this intense combat drama to hit me on a deeply personal level, bringing me back to a fond memory from my days in high school. Allow me to explain…

Deanne Berry leading an aerobics class in the video for "Call On Me"

(Image credit: Pryda Recordings)

Warfare Opens With Eric Prydz's "Call On Me" Video

The opening frames of Warfare, following a brief disclaimer, are also those of the official music video for Eric Prydz’s 2004 EDM song, “Call On Me.” If you are not familiar with the deeply suggestive video set at an aerobics class – which, as Vice recalls, caused former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair to fall off his rowing machine – check it out below:

Eric Prydz – Call On Me (Official HD Video) [2004] | MINISTRY VAULTS - YouTube Eric Prydz – Call On Me (Official HD Video) [2004] | MINISTRY VAULTS - YouTube
Watch On

After about a minute of hair-tossing and sweat-dripping action, the movie cuts to the cast – including acclaimed A24 movie veteran Will Poulter and Beef Season 2 star Charles Melton – watching the video from a laptop. They are huddled together in a room, jumping around at the sight of beautiful dancing women (and one guy) having the time of their lives.

I compulsively let out an audible “No way!” when the scene began, and for more than one reason. It completely took me by surprise as a welcome moment of nostalgia. Because I cannot deny it, my friends and I often used to watch that exact same video when we were in our teens, and spent the time jumping around and fist-bumping just like the soldiers from Warfare. Never did I expect to see “Call On Me” on an IMAX screen, let alone as part of a movie like this.

The cast of Warfare holed up in a house

(Image credit: A24)

The Scene Is A Rare Moment Of Levity In The Brutal Drama

While reviews for Warfare have been almost universally grand, I imagine some critics and audience might see the “Call On Me” opening as a derivative exemplification of the early 2000s male gaze. However, I believe it serves as a potent introduction to the film's theme of brotherhood and, especially given my personal experience with the video, an effective way of helping the audience relate to the characters.

On a deeper level, it offers a glimpse into the bright side of a soldier's life at wartime when they come together to make more favorable memories than the ones from combat. Plus, starting the film with something as breezy and funny as men partying to a cheesy music video brilliantly invokes a lighthearted mindset that makes its sharp detour into unmitigated chaos all the more startling.

The first thing I did after leaving my Warfare screening was text my friends to recommend they see the film, which is now in theaters, and let them know they will find the opening scene particularly amusing. Of course, I also made sure to prepare them for the challenging nature (to put it lightly) of what takes place afterwards. I realize could just revisit “Call On Me” at home if they wanted to, but this is likely anyone’s chance to see it in IMAX.

Jason Wiese
Jason Wiese
Content Writer

Jason Wiese writes feature stories for CinemaBlend. His occupation results from years dreaming of a filmmaking career, settling on a "professional film fan" career, studying journalism at Lindenwood University in St. Charles, MO (where he served as Culture Editor for its student-run print and online publications), and a brief stint of reviewing movies for fun. He would later continue that side-hustle of film criticism on TikTok (@wiesewisdom), where he posts videos on a semi-weekly basis. Look for his name in almost any article about Batman.

