Captain America Actress Who Allegedly Killed Her Mother Claims Self-Defense

Mollie Fitzgerald has told Kansas cops that she had to disarm her mother Patricia after she came at her with the 10-inch knife. She claims their was a struggle that led to the weapon later being found lodged in the 68-year-old’s back over a pool of blood at the murder scene. Fitzgerald’s mother was stabbed four times on December 20. She called 911 just before 12 p.m. that day to report she had no choice but to kill her in defense, per Newsweek.