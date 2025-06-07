Christy Carlson Romano Doesn’t Hold Back While Talking About Getting Shot In The Face: ‘I Was Covered In Blood From My Forehead’
I definitely winced more than a few times over this story.
Actress and podcaster Christy Carlson Romano experienced a truly scary situation earlier this year. In February, she celebrated her husband’s birthday by shooting clay pigeons at a facility and, at that time, she was shot in the eye by someone from another party. Romano was eventually rushed to a hospital and, since then, she’s mostly recovered from the event. Now that some time has passed, the former child star seems ready to discuss the ordeal, and she didn’t hold back when sharing the graphic details of her brutal-sounding injury.
Known for voicing the eponymous character on the beloved Kim Possible (one of the greatest animated series), Christy Carlson Romano posted about her injury after it happened. She took to Instagram to share a video of her bruised and bloodied eye. Romano got candid about the situation during her appearance on an episode of the Not a Damn Chance! Podcast. When asked exactly how it happened, the actress said she was not “at liberty to say specifics” but she described the moment it happened:
Based on her comments, it sounds like the Even Stevens alum was stunned shortly after she was hit. She went on to explain in the yet-to-be-released podcast episode (via People) that her husband, Brendan Rooney, quickly intervened. While her hubby apparently handled the situation like a pro, they were both still concerned about what had happened – and what could happen:
This sounds like a truly scary situation, and I can’t imagine how I’d feel after getting shot in the eye. Honestly, what would be even scarier for me is if I were in Brendan Rooney’s situation and had to grapple with someone I care about dealing with such an emergency. Christy Carlson Romano is certainly fortunate that she’s alright now and, as she explained, the situation actually could’ve been much worse if not for a few key factors:
Christy Carlson Romano has handled her situation with much humor and even did that while she was in the hospital, as she explained. I’m glad about that and the sheer fact that she’s still around to talk about all of this, and I’d imagine I’m not alone in feeling that way. Romano has long been a beloved Disney Channel veteran (whose classic shows and films can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). In recent years, she’s also been open about various topics, from her voice-actor role models to the subject matter of Quiet on Set.
A dangerous situation is definitely enough to give someone a bit of perspective, and that seems to have been the case with Romano. She’s quite cognizant of the fact that she’s now a “gunshot wound survivor,” and I wish nothing but good health for her as time goes on.
Erik Swann is a Senior Content Producer at CinemaBlend. He began working with the publication in 2020 when he was hired as Weekend Editor. Today, he continues to write, edit and handle social media responsibilities over the weekend. On weekdays, he also writes TV and movie-related news and helps out with editing and social media as needed. He graduated from the University of Maryland, where he received a degree in Broadcast Journalism. After shifting into multi-platform journalism, he started working as a freelance writer and editor before joining CB. Covers superheroes, sci-fi, comedy, and almost anything else in film and TV. He eats more pizza than the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.
