Christy Carlson Romano Doesn’t Hold Back While Talking About Getting Shot In The Face: ‘I Was Covered In Blood From My Forehead’

Actress and podcaster Christy Carlson Romano experienced a truly scary situation earlier this year. In February, she celebrated her husband’s birthday by shooting clay pigeons at a facility and, at that time, she was shot in the eye by someone from another party. Romano was eventually rushed to a hospital and, since then, she’s mostly recovered from the event. Now that some time has passed, the former child star seems ready to discuss the ordeal, and she didn’t hold back when sharing the graphic details of her brutal-sounding injury.

Known for voicing the eponymous character on the beloved Kim Possible (one of the greatest animated series), Christy Carlson Romano posted about her injury after it happened. She took to Instagram to share a video of her bruised and bloodied eye. Romano got candid about the situation during her appearance on an episode of the Not a Damn Chance! Podcast. When asked exactly how it happened, the actress said she was not “at liberty to say specifics” but she described the moment it happened:

It’s a birdshot that got sprayed in my direction by another party, and essentially it was within 200 feet, which means really fast and hot. They weren’t malicious. It wasn’t aggravated assault. It’s what happened. I feel very out of body about it… it’s pretty wild. I’m shocked and what goes through my head immediately is, ‘Oh that’s dope, I just got shot.’ And then I go, ‘Oh now I’m gonna die,’ I take a knee. My husband witnessed it and was like ‘Hey are you hit?’ because I didn’t scream. I didn’t do anything. I was just out of body.

Based on her comments, it sounds like the Even Stevens alum was stunned shortly after she was hit. She went on to explain in the yet-to-be-released podcast episode (via People) that her husband, Brendan Rooney, quickly intervened. While her hubby apparently handled the situation like a pro, they were both still concerned about what had happened – and what could happen:

He was like ‘Oh, you’re good.’ And I was like ‘No I'm hit.’ He goes, ‘Oh shit.’ So he’s running to me and making sure I’m okay and he’s fighting the urge to hurt the person…but he’s been practicing stoicism recently and there was something in him. He was immediately into action mode, evaluating me, and ran to get the car. I felt this huge rush that I’d never felt before where I was starting to get really woozy. I think it was shock. I was covered in blood from my forehead…and I said three things. I was like, am I gonna die? Who’s gonna take care of the girls? Is my career over?

This sounds like a truly scary situation, and I can’t imagine how I’d feel after getting shot in the eye. Honestly, what would be even scarier for me is if I were in Brendan Rooney’s situation and had to grapple with someone I care about dealing with such an emergency. Christy Carlson Romano is certainly fortunate that she’s alright now and, as she explained, the situation actually could’ve been much worse if not for a few key factors:

If my head would’ve been tilted in any other direction, I would have been blind in my right eye. Or if I had turned my head, I could have gotten hit in a softer side of my skull and I would have potentially been dead. It’s still in my eye. I have a fragment still in my forehead and I have a fragment still behind my eye, which is 1 millimeter away from blinding me.

More on Christy Carlson Romano (Image credit: ABC/Disney Channel) How Disney Alums Christy Carlson Romano And Will Friedle Would Feel About Animated Reboots Of Even Stevens And Boy Meets World

Christy Carlson Romano has handled her situation with much humor and even did that while she was in the hospital, as she explained. I’m glad about that and the sheer fact that she’s still around to talk about all of this, and I’d imagine I’m not alone in feeling that way. Romano has long been a beloved Disney Channel veteran (whose classic shows and films can be streamed with a Disney+ subscription). In recent years, she’s also been open about various topics, from her voice-actor role models to the subject matter of Quiet on Set.

A dangerous situation is definitely enough to give someone a bit of perspective, and that seems to have been the case with Romano. She’s quite cognizant of the fact that she’s now a “gunshot wound survivor,” and I wish nothing but good health for her as time goes on.