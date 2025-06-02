Mike Flanagan's Carrie Series Has Cast Margaret White, And I Love The FlanaFamily Veteran Choice

When it comes to casting adaptations of Carrie, the biggest deal has traditionally been the part of Margaret White a.k.a. Carrie's mother. The brilliant Piper Laurie earned her second Academy Award nomination playing the character in Brian de Palma's 1976 film, and the role has since been played by two more incredible actors: Patricia Clarkson (in the 2002 TV movie) and Juliane Moore (in the 2013 remake). It's a standout, vital part in the story, and in acknowledgement of that, Mike Flanagan has done some brilliant casting for his upcoming Amazon Prime Video series.

Variety has revealed that the Carrie streaming show has cast the majority of its key parts, and the most exciting name in the bunch is the confirmation that Samantha Sloyan will be playing Margaret White. Fans of Mike Flanagan's past movies and shows will recognize Sloyan's name instantly, as she has been consistently working with him since 2016's Hush.

Following the home-invasion film, Flanagan worked with Sloyan on The Haunting Of Hill House, The Midnight Club and The Fall Of The House Of Usher – but the best bit of evidence that she will absolutely kill it as Margaret White can be found in the show Midnight Mass. Her character on the 2021 Netflix horror series, Bev Keane, is a zealot and master of weaponizing her religious beliefs , and that is Margaret's go-to move (on top of the fact that she is completely out of her mind).

The rest of the new cast announcements includes:

Alison Thornton as Chris Hargensen : Carrie White's worst tormenter and bully.

: Carrie White's worst tormenter and bully. Amber Midthunder as Miss Desjardin : The gym teacher who comes to Carrie's defense when she is being bullied by the other girls

: The gym teacher who comes to Carrie's defense when she is being bullied by the other girls Arthur Conti as Billy : Chris Hargensen's sadistic boyfriend who helps organize the prom prank

: Chris Hargensen's sadistic boyfriend who helps organize the prom prank Joel Oulette as Tommy : The "nice guy" boyfriend of Sue Snell who reaches out to Carrie and invites her to prom.

: The "nice guy" boyfriend of Sue Snell who reaches out to Carrie and invites her to prom. Josie Totah as Tina : Chris Hargensen's best friend

: Chris Hargensen's best friend Thalia Dudek as Emaline: Seemingly an original character not featured in teh book

It was previously announced that Summer H. Howell will be playing Carrie White and that Siena Agudong will play Sue Snell. Matthew Lillard, who just worked with Mike Flanagan briefly in the making of the new Stephen King movie The Life Of Chuck, is playing Principal Grayle.

Production on Carrie is starting up this summer, with Mike Flanagan expected to direct "select" episodes of the eight episode run in addition to serving as executive producer and showrunner. A release date has not yet been announced – but Stephen King fans hungry for movies and shows have a feast coming in the remaining months of 2025: following the arrival of The Monkey this past February, the coming days, weeks, and months will include the release of the films The Life Of Chuck, The Long Walk and The Running Man, and new shows The Institute (on MGM+) and IT: Welcome To Derry (on HBO)