Savannah Chrisley Responds To Claim That Her Mother Julie ‘Faked’ Her Breast Cancer Diagnosis To Avoid Legal Troubles

Amid Todd and Julie Chrisley’s convictions for bank fraud and more, their daughter, Savannah, spoke on their behalf. Not only did she consistently argue for her parents’ innocence, but she also sought to dispel rumors about them. Ultimately, Julie and Todd were pardoned in late May and released after spending the last few years behind bars. Ahead of that though, someone apparently claimed Julie “faked” her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid legal trouble. With that, Savannah weighed in with thoughts of those assertions.

Savannah Chrisley has never been one to mince words, especially as far as her parents are concerned. A recently released episode of her Unlocked podcast, which was recorded before her parents’ release, saw her sticking up for her mom amid the aforementioned claim. While discussing the matter, Savannah expressed her disillusionment with the situation, before additional information “debunks” the theory someone posted on the Internet:

I saw to where someone commented that my family was this fraud and we’re terrible human beings, X, Y, Z, and how my mother faked her breast cancer diagnosis. So I was literally dumbfounded to see that accusations like that were being made. Apparently, ‘She faked her breast cancer diagnosis to avoid court proceedings,’ was what this individual said. And let’s take it back. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2012. [She and my dad] weren’t federally or criminally charged till 2019. So that right there completely debunks your whole theory.

More on Savannah Chrisley (Image credit: Unlocked Podcast) Savannah Chrisley On Her Parents Release: 'One Thing I Did Want To Address Was The Accusations That This Pardon Only Happened Because I Bought It Or Slept With Someone’

Julie Chrisley’s 2012 breast cancer diagnosis has been brought up by her and relatives at various points over the years. Ultimately, Chrisley underwent a double mastectomy and a full hysterectomy. As Savannah explained during her podcast (which is on YouTube), her mom experienced “horrible” side effects due to the treatment. That apparently included “insane hot flashes” as a result of Julie essentially “going through menopause at 39.” Savannah also says her mom “slept in a recliner” for about a year due to not being able to lie down in the aftermath of her reconstructive surgeries.

In early 2023, reports surfaced in regard to whether Julie Chrisley’s breast cancer diagnosis impacted the decision to have her serve her seven-year sentence at Lexington’s Federal Medical Center. During her stint, she was also informed by a prison doctor that she may have a tumor. When summing up her thoughts on the notion of her mom faking the medical situation, Savannah said the following:

For someone to make an accusation that my mother lied about having breast cancer at the age of 39, there is truly a special place in hell for you. It’s that simple. There’s a special place in hell for you, and I hope you feel good about yourself.

Julie Chrisley’s incarceration was filled with its share of starts and stops. Most notably, after she and Todd appealed their cases, Julie’s was overturned due to an apparent lack of evidence that she had knowledge of the finance-based offenses. She eventually had a resentencing hearing, during which her original sentence was reinstated, and that led her attorney to reveal their intention to appeal. It goes without saying that Julie’s circumstances as well as her husband’s have shifted.

Since the Chrisleys were pardoned, reports have suggested that the two are making their return to reality TV via their family’s new show, which was ordered to series at Lifetime. Originally set to focus on Todd and Julie’s absences, the show is reportedly being somewhat reworked to account for the parents’ recent returns. As for what their next steps are, it’s believed by “Presidential pardon czar” Alice Marie Johnson that the couple will become prison reform advocates. Yet Johnson also advised the pair not to rush into anything.

The public at large will have to wait and see how the heads of the Chrisley family choose to move forward in the aftermath of their releases from prison. It also remains to be seen whether Savannah Chrisley might extinguish any other rumors about her folks.