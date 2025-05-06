The Person Who Drove Through Jennifer Aniston's Gate Is Now The Subject Of An Investigation

Yesterday, a person was arrested for reportedly driving through the gates of Jennifer Aniston’s home. Now, the Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a suspect, and the issue could allegedly be related to a potential stalker.

Jimmy Wayne Carwyle is now being investigated by the LAPD. According to authorities who spoke to TMZ , this man apparently drove through a gate and onto Aniston’s property. The actress’s security held him at gunpoint until the police came. Eventually, police took him into custody.

The Friends actress never interacted with him, but was home when this happened.

Reportedly, this could be related to a stalking incident. The report explained that police are looking into evidence and are reviewing the 48-year-old suspect’s social media posts. In one instance, there was a post where he referred to the actress as “MY BRIDE JENNIFER JOANNA ANISTON CARWYLE.”

According to ABC 7 , investigators said the crash seemed to be intentional. That report noted that his motive, however, was unknown. It’s also still being investigated whether Carwyle was targeting Aniston.

As of right now, Carwyle has been arrested “on suspicion of felony vandalism,” TMZ noted. He is at the LA County jail and is being held without bail. According to ABC 7, he also has a minor criminal history.

When this initial news broke, it was reported that the incident happened at 12:20 p.m. PT in Bel Air, per CNN . The suspect had run his car “through the gate to the residence,” Officer Jeff Lee, a spokesperson for the LAPD, said.

At the moment, it’s not confirmed if this suspect was stalking Aniston. However, there are lots of stories of celebrities being stalked. For example, Billie Eilish has filed restraining orders against stalkers, and a person who was stalking Miranda Cosgrove died by suicide outside of her house. However, again, this man is being investigated at the moment, and he is not a confirmed stalker. The report stated that the police are “looking into evidence” regarding “an alleged stalking incident,” per TMZ.

Again, this is an ongoing investigation, and as we learn more, we’ll keep you posted.

This issue does arise between projects for Jennifer Aniston. The last film she released was the 2024 project Out of My Mind. Now, we’re waiting for The Morning Show Season 4 (you can stream the first three seasons with an Apple TV+ subscription ). It wrapped production in December 2024, which means a premiere could happen on the 2025 TV schedule .

Overall, we’ll be sure to keep you posted on everything going on here. In terms of the man who ran his car into Jennifer Aniston’s gate, information is still sparse. However, we now know who did it, and it would appear that the investigation includes questions about stalking. As more facts come to light and updates come out, we’ll be sure to keep you posted.