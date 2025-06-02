Kat Dennings Was Holding Captain America’s Shield In A Recent Photo, But I Think Her Caption Says It All

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is always expanding, thanks to new projects arriving in theaters and streaming with a Disney+ subscription. Fans who spent years watching the Marvel movies in order are constantly looking to clues about upcoming Marvel movies, especially the next two Avengers titles. Darcy Lewis actress Kat Dennings recently posed with Cap's shield, and her caption is seriously spot on.

What we know about Avengers: Doomsday and Secret Wars is limited, and fans are curious about which surprise characters might pop up. So when Dennings' Instagram showed her with Captain America's shield, it had the potential to start fan theories about her character. But she seemingly shut that down with the caption, check it out below:

Womp womp. It sounds like he probably shouldn't expect Darcy to pop up in the MCU anytime soon. But to be fair, fans simply might not believe her. After all, Andrew Garfield lied for years about his return as Spider-Man in No Way Home. So smart money says that there are corners of the fandom who will be holding out hope for Dennings' return to to the MCU in live-action.

Of course, part of the ongoing excitement about Dennings is likely because of the wild way Darcy recently popped up in the MCU. After her cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder, Darcy her own wild episode of What If...? The animated series saw her marry Howard the Duck and even have a superpowered child. So Dennings' return as Darcy doesn't feel totally out of the question.

Kat Dennings made her MCU debut in the original Thor movie, long before the shared universe became a global sensation. Since then she's returned in a number of other projects like Thor: The Dark World, WandaVision, Thor: Love & Thunder, and What If...?. The latter offered her most bonkers adventure yet, and fans are eager to see if Darcy and Howard the Duck's relationship gets to make its way to live-action.

Overall, fans are curious about how the Thor franchise will continue in the MCU. While Ragnarok was a huge hit, Love and Thunder was a critical disappointment. It also marked the first time a hero was given a fourth solo movie. Chris Hemsworth was confirmed to be reprising his role during Avengers: Doomsday's live stream casting announcement, although fans are wondering if the God of Thunder might be in danger of being killed off. After all, we've seen OG Avengers like Black Widow and Iron Man fall in previous installments.

Avengers: Doomsday will hit theaters on December 18, 2026, but first up is The Fantastic Four: First Steps on July 25th as part of the 2025 movie release list. Only time will tell if/when Darcy pops back up.