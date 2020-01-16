Tim Allen Told Keanu Reeves How He’d Kill John Wick… It Didn’t Go Well

I go into this whole thing, 'Hey, Keanu. Here's what I would do if I was in the movie, if I was one of the villains. I'd say, 'Hey, look. Let's keep him out of enclosed spaces. What I would do is I'd wait until you come out of your house, because you have a little dog that you walk. I'd be across the street with a big rifle and I'd just pick you off coming out of the house.’ He doesn't even blink. He goes, 'Wick would know you were there.'