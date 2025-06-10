Someone Asked Keanu Reeves About The Most ‘Badass’ Thing Ana De Armas Did On Ballerina, And I Love How Thoughtful His Answer Was: ‘I’m Going Through The Fight In My Head’

The first of what will be several movies set in the World of John Wick arrived over the weekend. And, while Ballerina failed to win the box office on its opening weekend, it received solid reviews from both critics and fans. Above all, Ana de Armas is getting a lot of positive buzz due to her performance. That includes kind words from John Wick himself, Keanu Reeves, who recalled one particularly cool instances that exemplifies de Armas' badass status.

John Wick does make an appearance in Ballerina and, with that, he was on hand for the film’s premiere. While speaking with THR on the red carpet, Reeves was asked what he thought was the most “badass” thing Ana de Armas did on set, and the only thing better than what he said was what he didn’t say. Reeves takes a step back and remains silent as he truly contemplates his answer, by apparently running through their entire fight in his head. Check it out:

At the #BallerinaMovie premiere, Keanu Reeves talks about what it was like to see Ana de Armas step into character during her epic fight scenes pic.twitter.com/uAxFBL5czjJune 4, 2025

Far too often, especially on a red carpet, celebrities who get peppered with questions have canned responses that frequently don’t really answer the question and often don’t include much interesting information at all. But Keanu Reeves stops to think, because he wants to give the best possible answer to the question. As somebody who, on occasion, gets to ask famous people questions, I appreciate the thoughtfulness on display.

And, to be sure, Keanu Reeves does have an answer to the question. After thinking about it for a moment, the most “badass” thing that Ana de Armas apparently does in Ballerina is try to give the best possible action performance, by taking what she did in rehearsal and improving on it once the camera is rolling. Reeves said…

It was cool when we would like, go from training to then when we would star, after they say, ‘Action,’ and you get into it, to see her go to that next level, you know. Where you really saw her joy for the action, and for filling action with her character.

Fans saw some of what Keanu and Ana de Armas did to prepare for Ballerina and, seeing the final execution of that work on the screen, it’s difficult not to argue that both stars brought their next-level game. Ballerina may not be quite at the level of the John Wick films, but the new movie is certainly a worthy addition to the larger franchise.

It’s far too early to tell if we’ll see more of Ana de Armas in the John Wick franchise. While the events of Ballerina have us questioning the John Wick timeline, the franchise is only going to grow from here and, as more spinoffs and sequels are created, opportunities for de Armas’ character to return will certainly be there. It seems certain if that happens, she will bring her A-game, and Keanu is already a big fan.