Ian McShane Refused To Watch The John Wick Prequel Series, Says He And Lance Reddick Had Their Own Idea That Was 'Much More Interesting'
The events in The Continental series don't line up with Ian McShane's vision for Winston.
Franchise building is tricky business, and the only issue isn't maintaining continuity across sequels, spinoffs, and more. A lot of different creative voices get involved, and that can mean conflict developing as the vision of one person doesn't properly line up with the vision of another. Case in point: Ian McShane has not yet watched the John Wick prequel series The Continental because he doesn't approve of how the writers approached the backstory of his character Winston Scott.
McShane explained as much during an interview with CinemaBlend's Hannah Saulic during the recent press day for the new not-a-sequel-not-a-spinoff Ballerina. The actor spoke about his collaboration with the late Lance Reddick, who delivers his final performance as Charon in the Ana de Armas-led movie, and he explained that the two of them had their own backstory in mind that explained how their characters first met and became friends. Said McShane,
I'm assuming that neither Winston Scott nor Charon lived lives as saints as young adults, but in the minds of Ian McShane and Lance Reddick, they were men who both served their country, and when their services were no longer required, they found a different way to utilize their special skill sets: they became invested in the world of professional assassins and took up positions of prominence and power at the Continental Hotel in New York.
However, this is not the story that is presented in The Continental, the prequel series that became available for Peacock subscribers in late 2023. The show suggests that Winston Scott's background is as a criminal, and that's not a take that Ian McShane agrees with. He disagrees with it so much, in fact, that he has completely dismissed it and seemingly has no plans to watch. He continued,
Seeing Winston and Charon with backgrounds in spy craft was apparently something that Ian McShane and Lance Reddick saw eye-to-eye on – though the former says that they had a very different perspective when it came to being involved in John Wick's trademark action sequences:
Audiences will get to see Ian McShane back as Winston Scott loving and not fighting this weekend as Ballerina arrives in theaters everywhere. The impressive cast includes a number of John Wick franchise veterans, including not only the aforementioned McShane and Reddick but also Keanu Reeves and Anjelica Huston. Be sure to stay tuned here on CinemaBlend in the coming days for a lot more of our coverage of the new release, including more from our interviews with the film's stars.
