9 Terrible Movies That Roger Ebert Loved

Tragically, Roger Ebert is no longer with us, but the world-renowned film critic and historian lives on through his reviews and his influence. The Pulitzer Prize-winning writer is one of the most instantly recognizable people in his profession, notably in a line of work where so few are well-known. He made a career out of writing about his admiration of the cinema. Many people only wish to be so lucky. Nevertheless, while Ebert didn't always love the movies he saw, he liked more than a few of them. In fact, there are times where he was alone in his appreciation of certain films, and his opinions could sometimes be jarringly different than the status quo.