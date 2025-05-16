Final Destination Bloodlines Hit A Major Milestone For The Franchise On Rotten Tomatoes, And I'm Shocked This Didn't Happen Earlier

Critic reviews are sometimes taken with a grain of salt when it comes to entertainment like movies and TV. There are plenty of times where movies that are greatly enjoyed by the audience isn’t liked by critics, and vice versa. For bigger and longer-running franchises, there’s a lot of content to judge especially when there has been a big enough gap between movies. Considering we have a whopping fourteen-year gap between Bloodlines and Final Destination 5, the reviews rolling in will help the audience decide if it was worth the wait. And luckily for us, it sounds like it very much was.

Critical reactions to the new Final Destination have been rolling in, with CinemaBlend's Bloodlines review stating it’s just what we fans have been waiting for. So of course, the following question you would have is, what is the score Rotten Tomatoes gave? As of right now Bloodlines' score on Rotten Tomatoes is sitting at a certified fresh with a solid 93%, making it the highest rated Final Destination movie as well as the only with a certified fresh.

This is the biggest milestone for the franchise, before Bloodlines the highest rated film sits at only 63%. While it is rated fresh, it’s not certified fresh. From there the ratings of the other films are lower, according to Rotten Tomatoes, the ranking of the films based by the tomatometer goes as follows:

Final Destination: Bloodlines (2025) 93%

Final Destination 5 (2011) 63%

Final Destination 2 (2003) 52%

Final Destination 3 (2006) 44%

Final Destination (2000) 40%

The Final Destination (2009) 28%

Aside from being the highest rated of the six movies, Bloodlines apparently broke a world record during filming. Despite being a franchise well known for making people scared of everything from acupuncture, to making people scared to drive behind log trucks.

The creators and producers for Bloodlines have shared a lot of their ideas, and their attempts to set this movie apart from past entries. Not just in the guts and gore department, which they did lean into very heavily, all the way down to directors Zack Lipovsky and Adam Stein killing themselves in their own video pitch for the movie. But Bloodlines felt like a pure passion project, one that wasn't created solely to fix or correct mistakes in previous entries of the franchise, but to tell a good story. And make some new fears for the audience.

I will admit, as a longtime fan of the franchise and horror movies in general, it’s one part nice to see that Bloodlines has been such a hit. But it is also a bit surprising that this is the first entry that has not only achieved a certified fresh rating but has received overwhelming praise from both critics and fans.

It makes me curious if the other entries stand up in comparison, now that we have new content after such a long time. Luckily if you want to watch them all back-to-back and make your own ranking, here’s where to find them. Just make sure you're ready to be afraid of everything forever.