This Superman Meme Inspired A Bunch Of Hilarious Fan Comments, And I Can't Get Enough

A new Superman clip was released that showed Superman and Lex Luthor finally meeting. While I was concerned about the fate of Krypto the dog, it appears that James Gunn's Superman fans noticed one glaring detail. A meme surfaced based on that clip that brought on a bunch of hilarious fan comments that I can’t get enough of.

As soon as The Man of Steel literally burst into Lex Luthor’s office demanding where Krypto was, you knew it was on. We finally see the famous square-off that DC comic fans have been waiting for. However, there was one thing that X user @CQuill97 noticed that now I can’t unsee in this hilarious meme:

You just know that the 1 inch height difference drives Lex insane pic.twitter.com/3yiAHlxMqBJune 26, 2025

Seeing Lex Luthor’s stone-cold face looking deep into his Kryptonian archnemesis' eyes, I’d have to agree. As the DC villain is known for being a man of power at LutherCorp, he didn't seem threatened by meeting someone physically stronger than him. But I’m sure he didn’t know, looking at Superman, that he’d be an itty-bitty inch shorter. If this were a comedy, I’d love to see the supervillain standing on his tippy-toes.

After @CQuill97 pointed out the height differences of the two DC characters, you better believe the internet brought out their own cracks about it. Check out the funniest fan comments that came from the Superman meme that sent me into hysterics:

I want Superman to lean fowArd and kiss Lexs bald fucking head- @ComicAcolyte

It must haunt him at night😂 He's investing in some heeled shoes as we speak😂- @joinhorseplay

hes just standing there thinking about how he could match it if only he had fucking hair- @FonzyLopez1

I can picture Lex wearing high heeled boots for men just be a few inches taller- @UssopLover

Like that scene in The Boys when Homelander realizes Hughie is taller than him 😭- @weakestmozemain

Just when Lex Luthor thought Superman would pose a threat of taking power away from him, I'm sure he didn't see it coming that his super foe would outmatch his height. He'd have to accept that it involves a little bit of a neck raise or investing in some big boots.

On the other hand, I do like that the comments point out that Nicholas Hoult and David Corenswet could actually be the same height. However, it’s Clark Kent’s poofed-up hair that makes him look taller. Maybe if Hoult didn’t shave his head to play Lex Luthor , they could have tied?

Based on internet research, David Corenswet’s 6’ 4” does outmatch Nicholas Hoult’s 6’ 3” height. However, director James Gunn didn’t pick the British actor for his upcoming DC movie because of how tall he is. He hired Hoult to play Lex Luthor because of how “full of hatred” Hoult portrayed his character. In the end, being one inch shorter isn’t going to stop Lex from trying to take down Superman, and the caped superhero will be ready for it.

