Before No Time To Die’s Release, Barbara Broccoli Explains Why Daniel Craig Makes Such A Great Bond

The James Bond franchise is the longest running in film history, and one that has spanned decades of filmmaking. As such, there are generations of fans who clamor to theaters to watch 007's latest adventures. We are coming up on the 25th movie in the series, with Cary Joji Fukunaga No Time to Die marking Daniel Craig's fifth and final appearance as Bond. While the fans and crew are preparing to say goodbye to that hulking form of 007, Eon Productions' Barbara Broccoli recently spokr to what made Craig such a great Bond.