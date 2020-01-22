Quentin Tarantino And 8 Other Directors Who Wouldn't Or Couldn't Change Their Movies For China

The reasons for why Mad Max: Fury Road was not accepted into Chinese theaters is ultimately left a bit vague, though it appears that the film's heavy dystopian setting and themes prevented it from being accepted by the film board. Alas, that's not something you can take out overnight. This is a film series that has always been set in the apocalyptic future, and to remove that entirely would basically amount in a two-minute movie (if that...). Alas, it made no rational sense to retool the movie in any way. It seemed unlikely to ever get accept by Chinese film board, and Miller and Warner Bros. likely didn't even give it a second thought. While there's lots to admire in this beautiful, haunting cinematic experience, Fury Road did not make it to China. Nevertheless, in a weird turn of events, there is apparently an odd remake/rip-off of Mad Max: Fury Road that was made for Chinese movie theaters.