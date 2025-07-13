How To Watch Love Island: Beyond The Villa Online And Stream Every Episode Free From Anywhere

How To Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa Online

Swipe to scroll horizontally Release Date: Sunday, July 13 New Episodes: Every Thursday at 9pm ET / 6pm PT FREE Stream: CTV (CA) US Stream: Peacock TV (US) Watch anywhere: Stream from anywhere with NordVPN

Love Island: Beyond the Villa – Preview

Ever wondered how life panned out for our Season 6 islanders? Well, this spin off to the reality TV show phenomenon will spill the tea on everything that happened after the final firepit in Fiji, as former contestants navigate newfound fame, burgeoning careers, real-world relationships, and awkward reunions with their Love Island exes. If that sounds like one recoupling you just can’t resist, read on for our guide explaining how to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online and for free from anywhere with a VPN.

The US iteration of the steamy reality series hit new heights in its sixth season, it’s booming popularity making it Peacock’s most-watched original reality competition series. It’s combustible mix of bombshells, messy love triangles, and (mostly) likeable contestants whose happiness you were rooting for proved compelling viewing. It’s no surprise then that Love Island: Beyond the Villa has followed, charting last season’s breakout stars as they put their villa relationships to the test in the real-world.

Exchanging tropical Fiji for the urban jungle of LA, fans can expect to see familiar faces as they reminisce, support their friends, or trade bitter recriminations. The cast will include winning couple Kordell Beckham and Serena Page, though due to Beckham’s packed schedule, he’ll only appear fleetingly, and Leah Kateb and Migel Harichi, who are anticipating the birth of their first child (a guest-starring Ariana Maddix asks them if they're ready to tie the knot in the trailer - you'll have to watch to find out!). Meanwhile, Kaylor Martin remains a reliable engine of weepy drama, seen arguing with her Aussie BFF Liv Walker and freaking out about bumping into Aaron Evans for the first time since their breakup.

The Peacock Original spin-off will debut simultaneous with the Love Island USA Season 7 finale, so you can extend your summer of muggy relationship drama for at least a few more months. You’ll simply want to follow the instructions below for how to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online and stream every episode on Peacock from anywhere.

Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online for FREE from anywhere

(Image credit: CTV)

Those based in Canada can watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online from Sunday, July 13. Episodes are uploaded 100% free via the CTV app, with new installments landing every Thursday following the series debut. You can watch the show without even creating an account – but only for a limited time.

Alternatively, stream new episodes with Crave. The streamer offers a number of plans starting from CA$9.99 a month plus tax, and including a Premium ad-free plan that costs CA$22 and supports 4K streaming.

However, in the instance you're an American traveling north of the border and want to access Peacock back home, you can do so with a VPN.

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa with a VPN

If you're a US citizen on vacation or working overseas, you can still watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online just as you would at home.

While services like Peacock block access from IP addresses outside of the US, there's a handy piece of software called a VPN that can change your IP address to make it look like you're accessing streaming services from any country in the world.

For example, US citizens overseas can subscribe to a VPN, join a US-based server and access their subscription from anywhere in the world, just like they would back home.

Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa as if you were at home with a VPN

Try out NordVPN, our choice of the best VPN for unblocking many of the major streaming services – and doing so speedily – including Peacock. You'll be able to stream from any device, including your mobile or desktop, TV, or gaming console. Incredibly secure, too, get assistance with its 24/7 customer support and enjoy a 30-day money back guarantee.

Step-by-step of using a VPN to unblock:

1. Choose your ideal VPN and install – our go-to recommendation for unblocking is NordVPN, costing from $3.99 a month with its 2-year plan

2. Connect to a server – for Peacock, for example, you'll want to connect to a server based in the US

3. Go to the stream you wish to access - for Love Island: Beyond the Villa, head to Peacock

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online in the US

(Image credit: Peacock/NBCUniversal)

US viewers can watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online, exclusively on Peacock. The series will premiere on Sunday, July 13 – the same day as the Love Island USA finale – at 9pm ET / 6pm PT, with subsequent episodes uploaded every Thursday evening.

You’ll want to sign-up for a Peacock subscription to watch Love Island content in the US. Plans begin at $7.99 a month, or, you can pay more and skip the commercials by opting for its Premium Plus plan, which costs $13.99 a month.

While there is no Peacock free trial currently (and hasn't been for some time) you could still save 17% when signing up to its annual plans ($79.99 or $139.99 a year respectively).

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa in New Zealand for Free

(Image credit: TVNZ+)

While TVNZ is the home of all things Love Island in New Zealand, we’ve had no indication that Love Island: Beyond the Villa has been acquired by the platform or that it’ll be available to watch elsewhere anytime soon.

As with every season of Love Island USA, it’s usually just a matter of time before it arrives. When it does, you’ll want to sign up to TVNZ. It’s easy to do and 100% free. Simply enter a few details including an email address and password – no zip code required!

Away from home? Use a VPN to port yourself back to the US and watch Love Island Beyond the Villa from anywhere.

How to watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa in the UK

(Image credit: ITV)

For the time being, British fans of the franchise can’t watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa online, with no release date currently scheduled. ITVX is the home of Love Island UK, Love Island USA, spin-off Love Island Games, and plenty more, so we'd expect the spin off to be made available here at a later date. And it's 100% free to stream too if you’re a UK viewer.

ITV offers free-to-air channels in the UK, though it requires a TV licence to watch live. However, you don't need one to watch catch-up TV, which you can do so via ITVX.

Registering for an account is easy and doesn’t cost a thing. All you’ll need is an email address and a UK postcode (e.g. W1A 1AA).

An American currently overseas? Use a VPN to access your Peacock account back in the States.

Can I Watch Love Island: Beyond the Villa in Australia?

(Image credit: Channel 9)

Aussie fans might also be feeling a little pied off! 9Now is home to a lot of Love Island content, but it might be a while before Love Island: Beyond the Villa is available to stream. There’s usually a delay of up to five months before the platform gets new seasons of Peacock Original shows like Love Island USA, so we’d expect a similarly lengthy wait.

When it finally does arrive, however, we’d expect it to land on 9Now. That service 100% free to use, and that you need to do is to sign up with your email and a password to access it.

Remember, 9Now is a regional service. So, if you're from Down Under but away from home, simply sign up to a VPN to appear right back at home and watch your favorite shows online as usual.

Love Island: Beyond the Villa Trailer

Love Island: Beyond the Villa | Official Trailer | Peacock Original - YouTube Watch On

Who Is In The Cast Of Love Island: Beyond The Villa?

JaNa Craig

Aaron Evans

Miguel Harichi

Leah Kateb

Kaylor Martin

Connor Newsum

Serena Page

Kenny Rodriguez

Olivia Walker

Kendall Washington

Kordell Beckham

Nicole Jacky