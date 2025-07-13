The Most Important Elements Of A Good Jurassic Park Movie, According To The Rebirth Cast

The Jurassic Universe has steadily expanded since Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed 1993 sci-fi/adventure film hit theaters all those years ago. It goes without saying that the films are known for featuring plenty of spectacle, specifically dinosaur-centric mayhem. That’s not all it takes to make a good Jurassic Park film, however. CinemaBlend had the opportunity to speak to the cast of the franchise’s latest installment, Jurassic World Rebirth, during which they weighed in on what they believe to be the important ingredients for these blockbusters.

CinemaBlend's own Hannah Saulic had the opportunity to speak with Scarlett Johansson, Jonathan Bailey and Mahershala Ali ahead of Jurassic World Rebirth’s release. It was during that conversation that Hannah appealed to Johannson’s longtime love of the franchise (which factored into Steven Spielberg’s decision to cast her as Zora Bennett). When weighing in on what makes a good Jurassic film, Johansson shared some keen thoughts:

Great actors… period. No, the script has to be solid. That's the first, most important thing, and then you need a great cast, great cinematographer, fantastic composer, good editor, visionary director. [You] need the thrills. You need the corny jokes. You need the like scary… sense of adventure.

Everything the Oscar nominee says there is true, and her co-stars also made some solid points as well. Jonathan Bailey – who plays Dr. Henry Loomis in Rebirth – went on to say that a “sense of adventure” akin to the Goonies is also required for a good Jurassic installment. Meanwhile, Duncan Kincaid portrayer Mahershala Ali, also mentioned “good deaths.” That’s what led the Black Widow alum to share the following sentiment:

A bunch of people have to get eaten, too. So, yeah, there's a lot that goes into the blender.

More on Jurassic World Rebirth (Image credit: Jasin Boland/Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment) There's One Jurassic World Rebirth Dinosaur I'm Especially Concerned About

Jokes aside, the stars are right in that the best Jurassic Park movies (which are streamable with a Peacock subscription) manage to balance spectacle, character moments and intrigue. While the original film is iconic for its trailblazing visual effects, it’s also highly regarded for its story, which features layered characters played by impeccable actors. I mean, it’s hard to top the performances of the likes of Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum and Sir Richard Attenborough. Of course, the visually stunning scenes hit hard as well, such as that first shot of the brachiosaurus, and the characters’ first encounter with the Tyrannosaurus rex.

Rebirth director Gareth Edwards sought to create a movie that also utilized the best elements from the franchise. He assembled a likable cast and aimed to expand upon the mythology laid out in this dino-dominated film saga thus far. Of course, there are also more than a few scares as well as a scene that sees a T. Rex swimming after scurrying human beings. If that doesn’t count as one of the “thrills” Scarlett Johansson refers to, then I don’t know what would.

(Image credit: Universal Pictures and Amblin Entertainment)

When it comes to the future of the Jurassic franchise, I’d expect other filmmakers to adhere to the points laid out by the Rebirth stars. It remains to be seen just how those directors will manage to build upon what’s come before and keep things fresh. As is the case with life, though, I’m sure they’ll, uh, find a way.

Peacock TV: from $7.99 a month/$79.99 a year

Dino-sized adventures are in store for those who take to Peacock and stream the Jurassic Park/World franchise. The service costs as little as $7.99 a month. Fans can also pay more for Peacock Premium, with which they can enjoy ad-free streams and the option to download titles to watch offline at a later time.

Jurassic World Rebirth is now playing in theaters nationwide. Check out the film as well as other massive titles that are part of the 2025 movie schedule.