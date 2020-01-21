Disneyland's New Magic Happens Parade Will Mark A Classic Disney Character's Theme Park Debut

It makes one wonder why The Sword in the Stone is getting the love now. Part of the reason is simply because it fits well with the parade. Based on a video about the parade released by Disneyland Resort today, it's clear that the broader theme of the parade is one of transformation. We'll see Cinderella transform from her ragged clothes into her beautiful ball gown. We'll also see a "transformation" moment for Tiana and Prince Navin from The Princess and the Frog. Both of these floats also revealed concept art for the first time, giving us an idea what we're in for. If transformation is what the parade is about, then see Arthur transform from commoner to King simply fits.