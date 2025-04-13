I've Been Excited For Epic Universe For Months, But Nothing Has Sold Me Harder Than This Adorable TikTok Of Toad Dancing In Super Nintendo World

Epic Universe doesn’t officially open at Universal Orlando until May 22nd, but a theme park is only really officially a theme park after some visitors are ushered in and some kinks have been worked out. CinemaBlend’s own Dirk Libbey was already able to check out some glorious experiences at the brand new park, and found them delightful. And some of the cutest experiences are already being teased on TikTok and elsewhere. Which brings me to Super Nintendo World.

Of all of the cute TikToks to come out of the new theme park experience, I’m super jazzed about this adorable video from Arce_lens featuring Toad shuffling around like he has no care in the world. It’s a mood.

The whole thing is so memorable it’s no wonder others wanted to express how cute the moment was. More than 1.6 million views of the clip have happened at the time of this writing, with many of the comments mirroring exactly how I felt when this little video tugged at my heart.

HIS LITTLE JUMPS HELPPPPP IM CRYING

Stop he’s so adorable

I have found my dream job

I think I’d cry if I saw him in person

Nobody puts toad in a corner

Listen, dancing characters have been a big part of the Universal parks for a long time. I’ve personally danced with Minions before. I’ve danced to pop music with the cast of Sing (a phenomenon Reese Witherspoon once experienced in theaters as well). I’ve shimmied a little while watching some Suess characters shake their groove thing (yeah yeah). But you’re telling me there’s a chance I can shimmy with TOAD?! This is a game changer.

Apparently, Toad’s been up to these antics at Universal Studios Hollywood for a while (that theme park opened its Super Nintendo World in 2023 to great reviews), but your girl has not been out to California in a couple of years and somehow missed the boat on this. There are other TikToks of Toad getting a little fed up with dancing, too, so I guess your bandwidth will vary depending on when you visit and what the circumstance is.

But if you're saying there's a chance, I'm all in on trying to catch Toad in action at Epic Universe.

As for the new theme park section, you can meet Toad at the Say Hello to Mario and Friends encounter in Super Nintendo World (as well as in merch throughout the park). Other listed characters include Mario, Luigi, Princess Peach, and Donkey Kong, though I’ve heard Peach has her own gazebo in which to greet fans and Mario and Luigi hang out on a platform in the middle of the land, where Toad also likes to frequent. Things could change as the park officially opens, and we can’t wait to be there every step of the way.