Why Bad Boys For Life Cut That Major Scene From The Trailer

Bilall: Well, let’s say when we did our version, the first director’s cut you could say, it was overly long and the action scenes were overly long. We went full ‘Bayhem’ you know? We thought, ‘This is a sequel to a Michael Bay movie, we gotta go loco.’

Adil: There was so much other action going on. They were going over a bridge, you know, when they were driving back it was much longer. And then they go to a mall.