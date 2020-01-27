Surprise, Robert Rodriguez's Alita: Battle Angel Follow-Up Is Heading To Streaming

In the new movie, college kids volunteer as lab rats as a way to make some quick cash. The film’s protagonist Rob, played by Roby Attal, is given the titular designation Red 11. Rob is trying to pay down a debt of $7000 (the same amount as the budget of El Mariachi and Red 11 itself) through being a part of the research but the lines get blurred when he thinks the hospital is trying to kill him and is unsure if he’s just experiencing the side effects of the experimental drugs.