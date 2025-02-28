The first couple of months of the 2025 movie schedule haven’t disappointed when it comes to big action films, either on the silver screen or some of the best streaming services . With a surprise Netflix hit and the box office success of Den of Thieves 2: Pantera, there was a lot to love this winter. But there are even more upcoming action movies I can’t wait to see in 2025.

Below are some of the big action flicks I’ve been following for a while now and plan on seeing (or streaming) opening weekend. Before I start, please note that I’m not including any of the upcoming Marvel movies or those highly anticipated DC films . This doesn’t mean I’m not excited about James Gunn’s new Superman or Matt Shakman’s fast-approaching The Fantastic Four: First Steps , it’s just that I want to focus more on traditional action movies this time around.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Novocaine - March 14, 2025

I have to admit, I was kind of late to the game when it comes to Novocaine, Dan Berk and Robert Olsen’s new action comedy starring Jack Quaid as a man who can feel no pain. However, after seeing the trailer before some movie late last year, this is something I haven’t been able to stop thinking about.

The idea of a reluctant and mild-mannered man breaking out of his comfort zone, risking life and limb and buckets of blood, and becoming a hero to save his girlfriend (played by Amber Midthunder) just seems like so much fun. Will it ultimately work? I’m not entirely sure, but I plan on watching to find out.

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

A Working Man - March 28, 2025

David Ayer and Jason Statham should work together exclusively, but that could just be me because of how much I loved The Beekeeper in 2024. Regardless of any Beekeeper franchise plans, at least I’ll get to see Ayer and Statham team up again for A Working Man, which sounds so awesome.

Basically, the movie will follow Levon Cade (Statham), a Royal Marines commando-turned-construction worker as he is forced to end his retirement and become a badass again after his boss’ daughter is kidnapped by human traffickers. It doesn’t sound revolutionary or anything like that, but this is the type of big, fun, dumb action movie that does the trick in March.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Freaky Tales - April 4, 2025

Right around the time Pedro Pascal is gearing up to lead The Last of Us Season 2, the actor will also be starring in Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck’s anthology action comedy, Freaky Tales. I’m always down for a wild anthology film, especially when it comes to those featuring depictions of basketball players like Ernest “Sleepy” Floyd (Jay Ellis) in which he’s wielding a katana and taking on home invaders.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Based on everything shown in the first Freaky Tales trailer (and a lot happens), this looks like it will have the perfect combination of comedy, action, violence, and Pedro Pascal, the latter of which is never too much. I don’t know how all the stories will connect, but I do know there’ll be a fight between street punks and skinheads, which always makes for a good time.

(Image credit: 20th Century Studios)

The Amateur - April 11, 2025

Though it’s giving off more thriller vibes than anything else, James Hawes’ upcoming book-to-screen adaptation of The Amateur looks like it has enough action to keep me on the edge of my seat this spring. Basically, the movie will follow CIA cryptographer Charles Heller (Rami Malek) as he goes on a one-man mission to avenge his wife after she is killed in a terrorist attack.

I’ve been reading about this movie for a while now, and everything about it has me excited. On top of my list is Malek in a role that looks like a combination of his Mr. Robot part with Jason Bourne. Bring it on!

(Image credit: Amazon-MGM Studios)

The Accountant 2 - April 25, 2025

Of all the upcoming Ben Affleck movies , The Accountant 2 is the one I’m looking forward to the most. Set for release nearly a decade after the first and last time we saw Affleck’s Christian Wolff in action, this long-in-the-works action thriller could rule the box office upon release this April.

Set sometime after the original, this sequel will follow the Accountant as he is called upon to solve a murder through any means necessary. Also returning this time around are Jon Bernthal, J.K. Simmons, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson. I just hope we don’t have to wait so long if a third movie ends up happening down the road.

(Image credit: Netflix)

Havoc - TBD

Holy smokes, Havoc is finally coming out! The 2025 Netflix movie has to be the action flick I’m most excited to see. Directed by Gareth Evans, the guy behind The Raid and its killer sequel, and starring Tom Hardy, this long-in-the-works action thriller is something I’ve followed for a very long time (I first wrote about it in 2021).

From what it sounds like, the movie will follow Hardy’s character, a detective, as he fights his way through the criminal underworld to rescue a politician's son. If you’re familiar with Evans’ previous work, you know this movie is going to have some hard-hitting fight scenes, a complex story, and some stellar action before everything is said and done.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning - May 23, 2025

It’s hard to believe it’s already been two years since Tom Cruise last pulled off some death-defying stunts as Ethan Hunt in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning, but the wait to see what’s next for his IMF team will soon be over. Christopher McQuarrie’s The Final Reckoning , which may not be the end of the franchise , looks to be bigger and bolder than anything before with its continuation of the story involving the mysterious Entity.

Not a whole lot is known about the specifics of the movie at this point, but I do know that Cruise is going to be putting his life on the line time and time again before the credits roll on this one. May 2025 cannot come soon enough!

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

From The World Of John Wick: Ballerina - June 6, 2025

I’ve been following From the World of John Wick: Ballerina for what feels like years at this point, and it looks like I’ll finally get to see Ana de Armas’ ass-kicker in action this summer (fingers crossed). Set between the third and fourth movies in the beloved franchise, this action thriller will introduce Eve Marcarro (de Armas), a ballerina who starts training with the Ruska Roma to avenge her father.

With franchise stars Keanu Reeves, Ian McShane, and the late Lance Reddick back in the fold, as well as some new faces, Len Wiseman’s addition to the John Wick property should be a lot of fun. I’m especially excited to see that flamethrower scene teased in the trailer.

These are the action movies I’m excited about RIGHT NOW, but expect even more thrilling titles to be added in the weeks and months to come.