Parasite: Why You Shouldn't Sleep On This Thrilling Best Picture Nominee

The further the picture’s story moves along, the more intricate the puzzle becomes, thanks to its effortless navigation of those various genres. Going in unspoiled is not only the best way for a new audience to experience Parasite, it also allows viewers to see those twists in the best light. That’s not to say that the film doesn’t hold up to further viewings, but in order to get the best experience out of the various thematic shoes that drop, those twists need to unfold in their own unspoiled rhythm.