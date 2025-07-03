Ben Affleck May Be Known For Dunkin’ Donuts Street Shots, But I'm Loving That Flowers Seem To Be Jeremy Allen White’s Thing

Candid paparazzi photos can really have an impact on a star’s persona. Long before Ben Affleck's Dunkin' track suit and longstanding deal with the national chain, he was notorious for being spotted totting a cup from the iconic coffee brand on different occasions. Affleck and Dunkin' are now a match made in pop culture heaven, to put it simply. Now, however, I’m also loving Jeremy Allen White’s blossoming (pun intended) habit of carrying around bundles of flowers when he's in public.

I'm not sure anyone could predict that the star of the upcoming film, Deliver Me From Nowhere, would gain attention for wielding wildly large bouquets of fresh-cut flowers while out and about. Here we are, though, as the 34-year-old actor has been spotted carrying oversized arrangements more than a few times. Check out one photograph as an example:

As you can see, that bouquet -- similar to the others Jeremy Allen White has had as of late -- isn't like the typical Trader Joe’s or boutique buds. After the first or second time White was spotted with the now semi-regular street accessory, it sparked questions across social media.

The topic was brought up when the Shameless alum appeared on a recent episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. White was on the talk show to promote his fan-favorite dramedy series, The Bear -- a prime title on the 2025 TV guide that's available to stream with a Hulu subscription. During the chat, White opened up about the viral photos and shared just how he procures the gigantic stems:

I have this farmers market near my house. It’s on Sundays, and I just love going there. I love flowers in my house.

So what we have here is an A-lister who simply appreciates having fine flowers in his abode. I can understand the allure of having fresh-smelling blooms in one's home, if that habit can be afforded, of course. Now, what I'm wondering is whether there's a way for White to capitalize on this from a business perspective. I'm not sure if he could bank a deal like his multi-year partnership with Calvin Klein, but the has to be some way to build on this, right?

What I can say is that Ben Affleck has surely made the most of his connection to Dunkin'. At this point, he's participated in more than a few commercials, with one being a very popular Super Bowl ad involving former wife Jennifer Lopez. Considering all of that, it's really not a surprise whenever the DunKings promoter appears with coffee and donuts, but it's still delightful:

For me, Affleck and Dunkin' are as synonymous as peanut butter and jelly or bacon and eggs. The love for Dunkin’ runs deep within the Affleck clan, as Ben loved the brand long before he and his brother, Casey, hit it big in Hollywood.

That same kind of adoration seems to ring true when it comes to Jeremy Allen White and his favorite farmer’s market purchase. I really hope someone manages to find a way to form a business endeavor from this. Regardless of what happens on that front though, I hope to see more candid snapshots of White holding flowers as well as additional pictures of Ben Affleck with his Dunkin' fix.

Of course, Jeremy Allen White also deserves his flowers for his Emmy-winning work on The Bear. Check out all four seasons now on Hulu!