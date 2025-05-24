I Finally Watched Mickey 17, And I Had No Idea The Robert Pattinson Movie Would Be A Rom-Com

Though Mickey 17 was a movie I planned on seeing in theaters earlier this year, things just didn’t work out. Bummer, I know! Bong Joon-ho’s book-to-screen adaptation of one of the most inventive sci-fi novels of the past decade was one of those films that screamed, “See this on the biggest screen possible,” and I failed. However, I wasn’t going to make the same mistake twice when it joined the list of new and recent movies streaming .

Little did I know that this great sci-fi film would also, oddly enough, also be one of the best romantic comedies I’ve seen in the past couple of years. Before I watched Mickey 17, I thought the 2025 movie would be darkly funny and touch on some heavy themes like Bong’s other great movies, but I honestly didn’t see the new Robert Pattinson flick being a charming rom-com you can now watch with a Max subscription . Let me explain…

Max: Save Up To $41 On Annual Plans

With free trials and other introductory offers all but scrapped, the best way to save money on most subscriptions these days is by prepaying for a year upfront. The same goes for Max, with up to 16% off its choice of three plans. Alternatively, its cheapest plan starts from $9.99 a month.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Mickey And Nasha's Romance Is At The Core Of Mickey 17

On the surface, Mickey 17 is a journey of Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson in an incredible dual performance ), a guy who becomes an “expendable” in space to evade a serious debt on Earth, not knowing what that entails. But as the story unfolds, and the relationship between Mickey and Nasha Barridge (Naomi Ackie) develops, this offbeat satirical comedy also becomes a fascinating and unconventional rom-com.

As the story unfolds and various obstacles and complications (like Mickey dying multiple times and being brought back as a new version of himself) bring challenges to their relationship, these two remain deeply committed to one another, which honestly provides so much heart to this dark comedy. Everything they do is because of their love for each other, which is something I was not expecting from Bong Joon-ho’s follow-up to his Academy Award-winning thriller Parasite. But that’s the beauty of it, right?

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Spotting Rom-Com Tropes In A Bong Joon-Ho Movie Wasn't On My 2025 Bingo Card

From a very unconventional love triangle to denying advances from prospective lovers to some highly inventive sex scenes as well as a tale of two lovers going to great lengths to be together, Mickey 17 is full of classic romantic comedy tropes. Honestly, I didn’t expect to see that in a Bong Joon-ho movie, and it certainly wasn’t on my 2025 Bingo card.

On top of having all of your standard sci-fi tropes, space travel movie staples, and the director’s signature biting tone, the staples of the rom-com genre are all up in this movie, and just typing that out sounds absolutely bonkers.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Don't Get Me Wrong, It's Still Very Much A Sci-Fi Flick

Mickey 17 is very much a sci-fi movie, one that has a lot to say about a number of different topics. From the morality of human cloning to man’s obsession with power and control to the prospect of intergalactic travel, this riveting dark comedy does it all. With awesome action sequences, some truly outrageous technology, and some space creatures that are both utterly terrifying and heartbreakingly cute, there’s a lot to love here.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

None of the sci-fi elements are hindered by the love story at its core. I would go as far as to say that the Mickey and Nasha dynamic makes everything in this movie even better.

All of this is to say that I didn’t expect checking out a Bong Joon-ho sci-fi movie would give me one of the best rom-com experiences of the year, yet here I am writing to you all, asking you to love this movie (or at least give it a chance).