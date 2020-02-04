What’s Happening With The Female-Led Fast And Furious Spinoff, According To Vin Diesel

Leave a Comment
The main Fast & Furious film series is winding down, with F9 coming out in May and Fast & Furious 10, the final installment, scheduled for release next year. However, that doesn’t mean the entire Fast & Furious franchise, i.e. the Fast Saga, will stop right then and there. For instance, it was announced last year that there’s a female-led spinoff in the works, and Dominic Toretto himself, Vin Diesel, has provided an update on its progress.
When asked what’s next for the franchise after Fast & Furious 10, the actor responded:
I’ve created a female spinoff. And that script comes in next month, so we will see.
The past year has been pretty Fast & Furious heavy with the release of the Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham-led Hobbs & Shaw, the F9 production and even the premiere of the animated Netflix series Fast & Furious Spy Racers. However, as far as the female-led spinoff is concerned, outside of Vin Diesel revealing its existence, all we’ve heard is that is being written by Nicole Perlman, Lindsey Beer and Geneva Robertson-Dworet.
Now with the second month of 2020 underway and the first trailer for F9 dropping last Friday, Vin Diesel informed MTV News that he expects the script for the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff to arrive sometime in March. It doesn’t sound like the spinoff has gotten the official green light from Universal Pictures just yet judging by Diesel’s “we will see,” but assuming the studio approves of the script, and given the enormous success of this franchise, it’s hard to imagine this spinoff simply being set aside.
So for now, the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff’s story is still being ironed out, but it’s nice to finally hear something about it after months of silence. Between this and the potential Hobbs & Shaw sequel that’s been discussed, there are numerous paths the Fast & Furious franchise could branch off to once the main film series is over, making this world feel more like a cinematic universe.
Of course, the big question surrounding this female-led spinoff is who it would star. Michelle Rodriguez’s Letty Ortiz and Nathalie Emmanuel’s Ramsey seem like solid candidates since they’re part of the main Fast crew, and Emmanuel specifically stated how there should be a “badass girl movie” in the Fast & Furious franchise.
But there are plenty of other ladies who could take part in this kind of spinoff, from Jordana Brewster’s Mia Toretto to Helen Mirren’s Magdalene Shaw. Hell, maybe we could even see the return of Gal Gadot’s Gisele Yashar. After all, if Han Lue is still alive, maybe she is too. I could even see this spinoff primarily spotlighting brand-new characters, with a few established Fast & Furious women cameoing.
Stay tuned to CinemaBlend for more updates on how the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff is coming along. In the meantime, F9 will arrive on May 22, and Fast & Furious 10 will ride in on April 2, 2021. Don’t forget to look through our 2020 release schedule to plan your visits to the theater this year accordingly.