What’s Happening With The Female-Led Fast And Furious Spinoff, According To Vin Diesel

Now with the second month of 2020 underway and the first trailer for F9 dropping last Friday, Vin Diesel informed MTV News that he expects the script for the female-led Fast & Furious spinoff to arrive sometime in March. It doesn’t sound like the spinoff has gotten the official green light from Universal Pictures just yet judging by Diesel’s “we will see,” but assuming the studio approves of the script, and given the enormous success of this franchise, it’s hard to imagine this spinoff simply being set aside.