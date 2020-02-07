Why F9’s Director Wasn’t Happy About Shaw Becoming Part Of The Fast And Furious Family

While the Fast & Furious franchise has remained one of the more popular film franchises of the day, the latter third of the soon to be nine movie series has caused a significant divide among fans that can be summed up in three words "justice for Han." A lot of fans have had a serious problem with the way the series mistreated the fan favorite character in that it transformed his killer, Jason Statham's Deckard Shaw, from villain to hero, without so much as an apology for killing off the character. It appears that one of those who didn't like the direction the franchise was going, was F9 director Justin Lin.