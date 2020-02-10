Billie Eilish Reveals It Was Hard Rehearsing Oscars In Memoriam When Kobe Bryant Came Up

Billie Eilish's comments are probably echoed by fans all over the world. It only been two weeks since Bryant, his daughter, and seven others died in the helicopter crash in Southern California. While that might be long enough for many to move on from a celebrity death, it does seem that Kobe Bryant's death feels different for a lot of people. Billie Elish had plenty of opportunity to come to terms with it, seeing his picture as part of rehearsing for the tribute, and yet, even with that it seems the whole thing was still shocking.