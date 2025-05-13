What Was Most ‘Horrible’ For Kim Kardashian After Getting Bound And Pleading For Her Life During The Paris Robbery, According To Her Stylist

While being an A-list celebrity is a dream for many, that level of fame can be a double edged sword. Case in point: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's public break-up, or Kim Kardashian's terrifying 2016 robbery in Paris. The trial for the latter incident is finally underway, and Kim's stylist testified about how "horrible" it has been for the reality TV star in the time since being bound, gagged, and robbed at gunpoint.

The thieves who robbed Kardashian are facing the consequence of their actions in court... all ten of them. While it remains to be seen how the legal system plays out in the Paris courts, Kim and her team have testified about just how terrifying the situation was. Her stylist Simone Harouche testified (Via BBC), mentioning how the reality TV icon plead for her life. She said:

What I heard specifically was ‘I have babies and I need to live, take everything, I need to live.’ She came into my room and she had tape around her. I thought she could have been raped or very violated.

Talk about chilling. Harouche was in a room below Kardashian during the incident, and testified about hearing the terrifying noises from above. She has since stopped doing personal styling altogether, and says that both women have gotten extensive therapy since the traumatic event.

Simone Harouche originally hid in the shower and called the Kardashian's security team. She eventually found Kim after the intruders left, and maintains that they're both struggling with the trauma of that day. In the testimony, Harouche admitted she's still sensitive to loud noises, and mentioned the way the star of The Kardashians (streaming with a Hulu subscription) has been changed. In her words:

I think it changed both of us but I think particularly for her, her loss of freedom – she now has a completely different lifestyle. To lose your sense of freedom is a big thing, it’s horrible.

Being a celebrity comes with certain strings, but Kim Kardashian was legitimately scared for her life during this 2016 robbery. And as previously mentioned, she already had a security team in place at the time. Harouche mentioned how that department has been beefed up in the years that have passed, offering:

If one thing changed the most in her life is how she is protected. She had two children then, now she's got four. She’s worth more now, she’s got a number of businesses – and so the team that protects her family and security has massively changed.

One can only imagine, but I'm sure it's worth it for Kim Kardashian and the entire family to have some peace of mind after the Paris incident. And now that the trial is ongoing, the public is once again hearing the details of her terrifying tale. Only time will tell how things shake out, but it's definitely tough to hear about the way her lifestyle has changed since the 2016 robbery.