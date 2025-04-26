‘I Will Ache’: Justin Bieber Pens Emotional Tribute After His Grandfather Dies At 80

Justin Bieber and his family are currently mourning one of their own. It was reported that Bieber’s maternal grandfather, Bruce Dale, has died at the age of 80. Since then, the pop star has taken to social media to signify the loss of his grandparent. He did so not only by sharing a sweet photo but by also penning an emotional message. Bieber, who’s been known to not hold back his feelings and to lean on faith at times, was incredibly vulnerable when paying his respects.

It was on Instagram that the “Holy” performer honored his grandfather and shared a throwback photo of the two. The image shows the grandpa and grandson smiling at each other, as the latter lovingly holds the former’s face. In his caption, the Grammy winner shared lovely memories of his “papa,” who was apparently very generous when it came to taking care of his grandson. The 31-year-old singer also recalled their outings to sporting events, which sound chaotically sweet:

Papa , I always took all ur money lol. I remember u specifically telling me, gramma gave u an allowance of 20 dollars for the WEEK! I would always convince you to spend on snacks at the hockey game on Friday nights. Reluctantly you always gave it to me. Corn nuts, skittles, gum balls, chuck a puck, slush puppies, Shout out to the jr b referees Beatty, Fagon, Flanagan lmfao For enduring all of my grandpas heckling for all of your horrible referee calls lmfao , my grandpa wasn’t shy in letting them know that they were being pieces of shits.

News of Bruce Dale’s passing was confirmed by way of an online obituary shared by W.G. Young Funeral Home, which is based in Stratford, Ontario, Justin Bieber’s hometown. Dale reportedly passed away on April 24 at the Rotary Hospice Stratford Perth. As of this writing, Dale’s cause of death has not been disclosed to the general public. Later in his post, Bieber expressed his desire to see his papa again someday:

I can’t wait to see u again soon in heaven. Until then I know ur watching down probly still heckling Beatty or Fagon for missing that cross check call in the corner there lmfao I will miss u. I will ache. And I’ll sit and let myself remember all of the wonderful times we’ve had.

The past few years have seen the “Yummy” co-writer experience his share of emotional highs and lows. In May 2024, he and wife Hailey Bieber announced that they were expecting their first child. The Biebers welcomed their baby in August of that same year, and the announcement was met with a wave of congratulations. Thus far, the celebrity couple has sought to keep their little boy, Jack Blues, out of the limelight. However, Justin recently shared a sly photo of the little one, and it garnered plenty of warm responses.

On the other side of this, Justin Bieber has been embroiled in a number of rumors and wild headlines. Split rumors have swirled around Justin and Hailey Bieber, though the two have seemingly debunked them on multiple occasions. Earlier in April, Justin also went viral when someone captured footage of him confronting paparazzi.

Regardless of any drama that’s seemingly surrounding him, it would appear that Justin Bieber is currently focused on memorializing his grandfather. Many of us likely know what it’s like to lose a grandparent, and it’s rarely ever an easy experience. One would hope that Bieber and his family receive the privacy they need as they mourn Bruce Dale. Also, we here at CinemaBlend extend our condolences to Justin and his extended family at this time.