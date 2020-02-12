5 Awesome Moments From Birds of Prey's Fight Scenes

Harley Quinn’s Coke High And Beard Burn

Immediately following Harley Quinn’s bean bag glitter sequence, she and Cass find themselves surrounded by those who’d like to win the bounty on the young girl instead. They must fight their way out, and Margot Robbie’s character comes up with some highly entertaining ways to make it out alive. Things are looking a little grim at first as she retreats behind some stacks of cocaine (you know, as one does) when bad guys are shooting at her. The shots expose some of the stimulant’s properties and Harley sniffs it in. It gives her just the pick-me-up she needed to kick ass! (But don’t do drugs, kids.) This leads to a crazy stellar sequence from Harley, including another smart tactic: burning the guys beard clean off! [Cue every bearded man rethinking their facial hair.]