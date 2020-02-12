The Akira Movie Is Still Happening, But Possibly Without Taika Waititi

However, it’s clear Taika Waititi is also interested in still making smaller, more personal movies, as evidenced by Jojo Rabbit and the upcoming Next Goal Wins. So when he’s done with Thor: Love and Thunder, he might want to direct one of these movies again, and if that doesn’t align with the time table the Warner Bros execs have in mind, they’ll look for someone to take his place. Who knows, that could even happen before the fourth Thor movie is released.