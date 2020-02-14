How To Deal With A Breakup According To Harley Quinn And 6 Other Movie Characters

Break Every Dish In Your Kitchen

Sometimes you just have to take your frustration out on something, and going at it on an object is a better alternative than other things I guess, such as texting your ex “WHY” or going over to their house to ask “WHY.” Much, much better! In the iconic breakup indie (500) Days Of Summer, the movie opens on Joseph Gordon-Levitt’s Tom just going one plate at a time and breaking them to pieces over his counter. But the real lesson of the 2009 film is what happens after all the dish breaking. After Zooey Deschanel’s Summer breaks it off with him, he turns to personal growth. He finds passion in pursuing his love of architecture, resulting in Tom entering a new and better season of his life.