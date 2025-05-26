32 Iconic Platonic Couples From Movies And TV Shows

Hollywood has conditioned audiences to expect two central characters of similar romantic preferences and with great chemistry to fall in love by the end of a film or at some point in a TV series’ run. Thus, it is typically more refreshing to see these protagonists remain compatible but without giving in to a forced will-they-won’t-they dynamic. In that spirit, here is a thankful tribute to pop culture’s best platonic couples.

(Image credit: Village Roadshow Pictures)

Max And Furiosa (Mad Max: Fury Road)

For the fourth installment of his beloved franchise of post-apocalyptic thrillers, 2015's Mad Max: Fury Road, writer and director George Miller introduced a female hero to serve as the title character's equal in another road war. Not once is there a hint of any romantic connection between Max Rockatansky (Tom Hardy) and Imperator Furiosa (Charlize Theron), and the modern action movie classic is beloved all the more for it.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jerry And Elaine (Seinfeld)

One key way Seinfeld established itself early on as a groundbreaking comedy was doing away with any will-they-won't-they gimmick between Jerry Seinfeld (Jerry Seinfeld) and Elaine Benes (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) by starting them off as a couple, breaking them up before the show even started, and seeing them remain friends through the run. While the beloved TV sitcom occasionally dropped hints at rekindling their romance for laughs (such as when they became friends with benefits or Jerry's impromptu marriage proposal), there is no doubt they are stronger as pals.

(Image credit: Pixar)

Marlin And Dory (Finding Nemo)

Finding Nemo could have easily incorporated the typical "widowed father finds love again" trope by seeing Marlin (Albert Brooks) and Dory (Ellen DeGeneres) fall into a charming interbreed romance during their search for his eponymous son (voiced by Alexander Gould). However, I think most would agree that making the clownfish and Blue Tang nothing but friends is an essential aspect of what makes the Oscar winner one of Pixar's best movies.

(Image credit: NBC Universal)

Leslie And Ron (Parks And Recreation)

At the Paley Center for Media, Parks and Recreation co-creator Michael Schur shared that Leslie Knope and Ron Swanson were initially conceived as the "mom and dad" of the Pawnee Parks Department office, but without any intention of giving them romantic chemistry. The closest the co-workers have ever come to being more than professional is when Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman pretend to make out for the sitcom's gag reel.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Pictures)

Harry And Hermione (The Harry Potter Movies)

The Harry Potter movies may be named after Daniel Radcliffe's "Boy Who Lived," but the young wizard would not be able to achieve what he does at Hogwarts without the help of his very best friends, Ron Weasley (Rupert Grint) and Hermione Granger (Emma Watson). In any other blockbuster franchise, the title character might end up with the girl in the end, but the thought never seems to cross their minds, and instead, Hermione and Ron come to develop feelings for each other.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Joey And Pheobe (Friends)

There always seemed to be romance in the air for the members of the Friends cast, from Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel's (Jennifer Aniston) rocky, on-again-off-again relationship to Monica (Courteney Cox) and Chandler's (Matthew Perry) marriage, and even Rachel and Joey's (Matt LeBlanc) attempt at being more than roommates. However, Joey and Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) were practically brother and sister, even though they did kiss when he thought she was her twin sister, Ursula, and he did offer to marry her when he thought she was pregnant. That is, thankfully, the closest they ever came.

CINEMABLEND NEWSLETTER Your Daily Blend of Entertainment News Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Hawkeye And Black Widow (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Natasha "Black Widow" Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) and Clint "Hawkeye" Barton (Jeremy Renner) share a deeper bond than most characters from the Marvel movies in order can claim, having known each other long before forming the Avengers together. The ultimate sign of their undying, platonic love for one another is in 2019's Avengers: Endgame when neither is willing to let the other sacrifice themselves to retrieve the Soul Stone, only for Clint to fall apart when he is forced to say goodbye to Nat.

(Image credit: NBC)

Liz And Jack (30 Rock)

They may have gotten off on the wrong foot in the pilot for 30 Rock, but TV writer Liz Lemon (series creator Tina Fey) and her boss, Jack Donaghy (Alec Baldwin), eventually come to form a respectable professional team. I cannot imagine anyone would have ever expected these characters to fall for one another, but it was the mere unlikelihood of their romance that made their bond one of the comedy's strongest elements.

(Image credit: Focus Features)

Bob And Charlotte (Lost In Translation)

I honestly feel like I might be cheating by including Bill Murray and Scarlett Johansson's characters from the 2000s-era movie classic, Lost in Translation, because the oft-discussed ending of Sofia Coppola's Oscar-winning dramedy suggests their bond evolves into something more. However, up until then, they share a friendship that each desperately needed and anyone would be lucky to have.

(Image credit: Fox)

Mal And Zoë (Firefly)

One of the many issues that led to the premature cancellation of cult sci-fi series Firefly was creative demands from Fox executives, such as one note requesting that Zoë (Gina Torres) not be married to Wash (Alan Tudyk) to leave room for any romantic potential with Nathan Fillion's Captain Mal Reynolds. Thankfully, creator Joss Whedon stood his ground and adamantly refused, allowing the interplanetary outlaws to remain thick and thieves in the purest sense.

(Image credit: Twentieth Century Fox)

Ripley And Hicks (Aliens)

Writer and director James Cameron's second chapter of the Alien movies franchise introduced one of cinema's most revered platonic couples in the form of Ellen Ripley (Sigourney Weaver) and Cpl. Dwayne Hicks (Michael Biehn). There are more than enough hints at the Xenomorph survivor and the marine sharing a romantic connection, but the sci-fi movie classic leaves their level of affection ambiguous instead of ending with a big, celebratory smooch like any other filmmaker might have pushed for.

(Image credit: AMC)

Don And Peggy (Mad Men)

With how many women on the Mad Men cast Don Draper (Jon Hamm) had affairs with, one might have expected something to happen between him and his assistant/protege, Peggy Olson (Elisabeth Moss). Of course, that was never on the cards for them, as the 1960s ad executive saw her as more of a daughter, sharing with her many winning professional successes and tender personal moments throughout the hit AMC series' run.

(Image credit: Warner Bros.)

Daisy And Hoke (Driving Miss Daisy)

Driving Miss Daisy from 1989 traces the longtime relationship between a grumpy older woman, Daisy Werthan (Jessica Tandy), and her chauffeur, Hoke Colburn (Morgan Freeman). Seeing their friendship survive racial and ageist adversaries in the mid-1900s South makes this Best Picture Oscar winner an enduring inspiration.

(Image credit: Nickelodeon)

SpongeBob And Sandy (SpongeBob Squarepants)

As a marine biologist like SpongeBob Squarepants creator Stephen Hillenburg would know, sea sponges do not require mates to reproduce (which does make the inclusion of the title character's parents a bit nonsensical, admittedly). Nonetheless, nothing could have ever happened between SpongeBob (Tom Kenny) and his squirrely pal, Sandy Cheeks (Carolyn Lawrence), anyway, even if some adult viewers of Nickelodeon's beloved animated series have theorized their shared passion for martial arts was a form of foreplay.

(Image credit: Lucasfilm)

Rey And Finn (The Star Wars Movies)

It took some time for the Star Wars movies to embrace the idea of purely platonic relationships between characters of the opposite gender, specifically when the franchise was revived in 2015. In Star Wars: The Force Awakens, loner Rey (Daisy Ridley) and reformed Stormtrooper Finn (John Boyega) become fast friends and remain allies in the fight against the First Order in the last of the sequel trilogy.

(Image credit: NBC)

Will And Jack (Will & Grace)

During the revival seasons of Will & Grace, there were hints at Will Truman's (Eric McCormack) relationship with his friend, and fellow gay man, Jack McFarland (Sean Hayes), evolving into something more. However, that would have undermined the entire spirit of the sitcom because, as Will, the duo are meant to be "girlfriends, not boyfriends."

(Image credit: Columbia Pictures)

Jimmy And Dottie (A League of Their Own)

According to SlashFilm, director Penny Marshall shot a kissing scene between Tom Hanks as Jimmy Dugan and Geena Davis as catcher Dottie Hinson for the 1992 sports movie favorite, A League of Their Own. The scene was ultimately cut, maintaining the characters' strong bond as a baseball player and her coach.

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Ted And Rebecca (Ted Lasso)

In the hit Apple TV+ original series, Ted Lasso, Rebecca Welton (Hannah Waddingham) initially hires the eponymous American football coach (played by Jason Sudeikis), hoping that he will ruin the football team her ex-husband cherished. Instead, she comes to appreciate the good he does for the team on and off the field, and a trusting, loving friend in and out of the office develops.

(Image credit: Marvel Studios)

Shang-Chi And Katy (Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings)

Succeeding Black Widow and Hawkeye as the definitive platonic couple of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is arguably Xu "Shaun" Shang-Chi (Simu Liu) and Katy (Awkwafina). In 2021's Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, when Shaun tells his best friend/co-worker/karaoke partner that he has to leave town to help protect his younger sister, she insists on coming with him without a second's hesitation.

(Image credit: NBC)

Jake And Rosa (Brooklyn Nine-Nine)

Having come up at the police academy together, Jake Peralta (Andy Samberg) and Rosa Diaz (Stephanie Beatriz) share one of the closest bonds among the Brooklyn Nine-Nine cast. Refreshingly, the New York detectives' relationship never evolves into anything beyond strict professionalism and deeply supportive friendship, as Jake eventually marries Amy Santiago (Melissa Fumero) and Rosa goes through various relationships with both men and women, having come out as bi-sexual in Season 5.

(Image credit: Disney+)

Drax And Mantis (Guardians Of The Galaxy Movies)

In Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2, Drax (Dave Bautista) makes it abundantly clear that he has no romantic interest in Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and, in fact, is physically repulsed by the idea of being with her. In turn, the cosmic Marvel heroes prove to have a great brother-sister dynamic, especially when they team up to find Peter "Star-Lord" Quill (Chris Pratt) the perfect holiday gift in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special.

(Image credit: Fox)

Jack And Chloe (24)

No one had Jack Bauer's (Kiefer Sutherland) back like Chloe O'Brian (Mary Lynn Rajskub) on 24. The CTU agent's relationship with the analyst was, essentially, one-sided at first before they became strong allies and even best friends.

(Image credit: Lionsgate)

Dredd And Anderson (Dredd)

To even describe Judge Dredd (Karl Urban) and Judge Anderson (Olivia Thirlby) from 2012's underrated comic book flick, Dredd, as friends would be far from accurate. However, as law enforcement officials, they could not be a better match as partners, evidenced by their impeccable compatibility while working to bring down the wonderfully over-the-top action villain, Ma-Ma (Lena Headey), and her drug operation.

(Image credit: CBS)

Joan And Sherlock (Elementary)

Sir Arthur Conan Doyle's Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson make up one of the most iconic and influential partnerships in pop culture history. A modernized, gender-swapped reinterpretation of the characters in CBS's Elementary, starring Johnny Lee Miller as Holmes and Lucy Liu as Joan Watson, has also been recognized as a pairing for the ages.

(Image credit: Universal)

Arthur And Iris (The Holiday)

In the acclaimed rom-com, The Holiday, Iris Simpkins' (Kate Winslet) love interest is Jack Black's L.A. film score composer Miles Dumon. However, the visiting Brit spends most of her time in the States with elderly former screenwriter Arthur Abbott (Eli Wallach), which quickly becomes the most charming relationship in Nancy Meyers' 2006 holiday season favorite.

(Image credit: The CW)

Lexi And Stefan (The Vampire Diaries)

In his many, many years as an ageless creature of the night, Stefan Salvatore (Paul Wesley) took many lovers throughout the years, but there was one female The Vampire Diaries character he called one of his best friends. Arielle Kebbel plays fellow bloodsucker Lexi Branson, who, essentially, serves as Stefan's moral compass and bonds with him over the shared passion for the music of Bon Jovi.

(Image credit: Paramount Pictures)

Edgin And Holga (Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves)

What made 2023's Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves such a blast, especially for experienced players of its namesake role-playing game, was the strong sense of unity and teamwork among its cast of heroes. No characters in the fantasy adventure represent those qualities better than Edgin (Chris Pine) and Holga (Michelle Rodriguez), who are endlessly loyal to one another from the start.

(Image credit: Warner Bros. Television)

Veronica And Wallace (Veronica Mars)

Kristen Bell's title hero from the teen mystery drama Veronica Mars first met Wallace Fennel (Percy Daggs III) when she saw him duct-taped to a flagpole and came to his rescue. This marked the beginning of a friendship that few high schoolers can claim.

(Image credit: New Line Cinema)

Charly And Mitch (The Long Kiss Goodnight)

In The Long Kiss Goodnight, amnesiac mother Samantha Caine (Geena Davis) discovers, with help from private eye Mitch Henessey (Samuel L. Jackson), her past as a deadly top agent. From then on, the 1996 thriller from director Renny Harlin becomes a fun buddy action flick as "Samantha" embraces her true identity as Charly Baltimore.

(Image credit: Paramount)

Maddie And Simon (School Spirits)

The acclaimed Paramount+ original series School Spirits is a ghost story from the perspective of a ghost, namely 17-year-old Maddie Nears (Peyton List), who is unable to interact with the living... except for one person. Her unbreakable bond with her best friend, Simon Elroy (Kristian Ventura), allows him to see her, making him the only one who can help solve the mystery of her death, which she has no memory of.

(Image credit: Sony)

Preston And Denise (Can't Hardly Wait)

Any other fun party movie would have the nerdy teen protagonist pining for the popular girl end up with his female best friend instead. However, in Can't Hardly Wait, Preston (Ethan Embry) does end up with his dream girl, Amanda (Jennifer Love Hewitt), while his best friend, Denise (Lauren Ambrose), forms an unexpected connection with Kenny (Seth Green) after getting locked in a bathroom together.

(Image credit: ABC)

Meredith And Alex (Grey's Anatomy)

On a medical drama in which most people seemed to be getting into bed with each other, it was refreshing to see two characters from the Grey's Anatomy cast, namely Justin Chambers' Alex Karev and Ellen Pompeo's Meredith Grey, sharing a relationship that was purely friendly.